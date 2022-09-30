Righetti fell to Santa Ynez 31-11 in a Sept. 23 Mountain League game at Righetti, but Isaiah Abrigo did his best to keep the Warriors in contention.
Abrigo, the team leader for the night in all three categories, racked up 107 yards in kick returns, 90 yards rushing and caught four passes for 61 yards. That adds up to 258 total yards. The Warriors tailback-free safety is the area Player of the Week for the week ending Sept. 24. Abrigo was the top voter in a field that included 12 candidates.
Abrigo garnered 10,443 votes of the 23,191 total votes cast. Runner-up Jordan Tittes, a Valley Christian Academy running back-corner back earned 9,969 votes.
Three players garnered more than 1,000 votes. St. Joseph wide receiver Collin Fasse finished third in the voting with 1,143 votes.
Abrigo winning the award marked the first time in three weeks that the Player of the Week honor has not gone to a kicker. Lucan Brafman of Pioneer Valley won the award for Sept. 9, and Samanta Osorio of earned the honor for Sept. 16.
Here is the list of the finishers after Abrigo and a summary of their accomplishments.
Jordan Tittes, VCA RB-CB.
Tittes ran for 210 yards on 11 carries and scored three touchdowns as the Lions rolled to a 57-9 non-league win at Monterey Trinity Christian.
Collin Fasse, St. Joseph WR
Fasse caught two touchdown passes as the Knights beat Arroyo Grande 52-17 in a Mountain League game at St. Joseph. The top-ranked team in the area scored the last 38 points in that one.
Dallas DeForest, Santa Ynez RB-OLB, 805 votes.
DeForest scored a touchdown and, with 59 yards, was the leading rusher in an effective run-by-committee Pirates rushing game. On defense, DeForest helped the Pirates keep the Warriors out of the end zone until there was less than a minute left.
Robert Rojas, Cabrillo RB-LB, 487 votes
Rojas made 11 solo tackles and was in on nine more in a 33-6 Cabrillo Ocean League loss at home against Pioneer Valley.
Jacob Sanders, VCA TB-S, 125 votes
Sanders racked 167 yards and two touchdowns rushing in the lopsided Lions win last week. He also made 10 tackles on defense.
Rudy Elizondo, Lompoc WR
Elizondo hauled in 11 catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-33 Mountain League loss at Paso Robles. The defeat was the Braves' first this season.
Luke Gildred, Santa Ynez QB-CB
GIldred threw for 174 yards and two touchdowns as the Pirates moved to 2-0 in the Mountain League going into its home Friday night game against St. Joseph.
Carter Vargas, St. Joseph RB-SS
Vargas scored on 36 and 62 yards as the Knights rolled to a league win.
Darian Mensah, St. Joseph QB
Mensah helped the Knights along last week by throwing four touchdown passes.
Tyler Miller, Orcutt Academy WR-DB
The Spartans lost 59-21 in a Sierra League game at Tollhouse Sierra, but Miller had a big game. He racked up 82 yards in receptions, 135 yards of total offense and made four solo tackles and was in on three more on defense.
Jacob Angulo, Arroyo Grande RB-DB
Angulo made seven solo tackles and was in on 10 more last week.
Girls tennis
Lompoc wins again
The Lompoc girls tennis team has played 10 matches and has won them all.
The Braves moved to 10-0, 10-0 with a 9-0 win over Orcutt Academy at the Hancock College courts Thursday. The closest Lompoc matches so far have been two 7-2 wins against Nipomo.
The Spartans dropped to 3-12, 2-8.
Lompoc singles players Vera Ortiz, Rianna Stouppe, Gabi Arias, Emma White, Lola Soukup and Esme Ortiz all won in straight sets Thursday. They lost 13 games combined.
Stouppe and Arias, at No. 1 doubles, Vera Ortiz and Deana Ramirez at No. 2, and Sofia Larios and Ava Velasco at No. 3 combined to give the Braves a doubles sweep.
The Lompoc No. 3 pair, with Larios consistently pounding winners at the net and Velasco providing steady play from the backcourt, won 8-1. Ortiz and Ramirez pulled away after being pushed early by Orcutt's Emma Enos and Flora Villa, for an 8-4 win in the No. 2 doubles match.
Kallista Johnson and Sydney Carrier, Orcutt's No. 1 doubles team, stayed with Stouppe and Arias and pulled within 7-6. Arias finally wrapped up an 8-6 win for the Lompoc tandem when she held her serve at 15.
Stouppe, at No. 2 singles and Soukup, at No. 5, both won their matches 6-0, 6-0. Esme Ortiz cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 6.
Vera Ortiz found her rhythm in the No. 1 match after Johnson broke Ortiz's serve in the first game. Ortiz eventually won 6-2, 6-2.
White won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 4. In the No. 3 match, Carrier won two straight games to pull within 4-3 against Arias in the second set, but Arias eventually closed out a 6-0, 6-3 win to remain unbeaten in singles this year.
Lompoc will host Mission Prep at 3 p.m. Tuesday in an Ocean League match. Orcutt Academy will play Cabrillo at the same time in another league match.
Girls golf
Righetti 259, St. Joseph 260
St. Joseph's Alagan Logan and Danielle Morraquin, both with a 46, were co-medalists, but the Warriors edged the Knights by a stroke in a Mountain League match. Golfers played nine holes at Rancho Maria.
Adrena Longoria led Righetti with a 49. Grace Minetti (50), Ari Martinez (52), Bella Alvarez (53) and Sophia Flaa (55) followed.
Behind Logan and Danielle Marroquin, Desirae Marroquin came in at 51, Emily Ramirez carded a 55 and Penlope Wasylychyn came in at 62 for the Knights.
Girls water polo
Santa Ynez 21, Lompoc 9
Sydney Gills racked up eight goals, four steals and two assists as the Pirates beat the Braves in a league game.
Cierra Cloud tossed in five goals for the Pirates. She also made four steals and had three assists. Lily Mazza chipped in with seven steals, four assists and two goals for the Pirates.
Eleanor Murphy and Haylee Fox both tallied twice. Fox made two steals. She and Murphy both had an assist.
Weylin Hawkins amassed three assists, two steals and a goal for Santa Ynez. Lily Kallens added three steals and one goal.
Chloe Hinnrichs and Maddeline Cruickshank split time in goal for the Pirates. Hinnrichs made three steals and blocked two shots. Cruickshank had a steal and an assist.
Boys water polo
Nipomo 15, Santa Maria 3
The Titans led 6-0 going into the second quarter and rolled from there to a league win against the Saints.
Karl DiModica tossed in six goals for Nipomo, and Tristan Fowler had five. Dillon Parker tallied twice, and James Maddox and Quinn Holland scored a goal apiece for the Titans.
Nipomo goalkeeper Sky Mitchell made nine saves. The Titans will host St. Joseph at 5 p.m. Wednesday in another league game.
