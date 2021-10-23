The stars were shining Friday night in Lompoc.
The trio of stars that have powered the Lompoc High football team all season put together one of the more memorable nights in recent history.
Cavin Ross, Deville "Djoker" Dickerson and Sheldon Canley Jr. combined to score all nine touchdowns in the Braves' 64-28 win over Oxnard, ending the Braves' stunning five-game losing streak.
Ross, the junior quarterback, threw five touchdowns and ran for another. He threw three touchdowns to Dickerson, the senior Idaho State commit. Ross threw two more touchdowns to Sheldon Canley Jr., who's committed to San Diego State.
Dickerson ran for another score and returned yet another kick for a touchdown to finish the night with five touchdowns.
Caught up with Lompoc’s @Deville2404 after another stellar night. Five TDs. Three receiving. One rushing. And another kick return. pic.twitter.com/q0FhH5h9iM— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) October 23, 2021
Canley also ran for a touchdown to end his night with three scores.
These guys are used to scoring. Canley set the school single-game record for touchdowns with six against Arroyo Grande. Dickerson broke Napoleon Kaufman's school record for return touchdowns with his 10th against Rio Mesa. He got his 11th on Friday.
The trio's performance helped keep Lompoc's playoff hopes alive. If the Braves beat Dos Pueblos next week, they'll finish the regular season with a .500 record. That will help their chances of getting selected as an at-large team for the CIF Southern Section playoffs which features an entirely new format.
.@ross_cavin after he accounted for six TDs in the 64-28 win over Oxnard for @LompocFootball pic.twitter.com/beVwvRYra9— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) October 23, 2021
The Lompoc defense stepped up against the Yellowjackets. The Braves were coming off the 51-26 loss at Channel League champion Pacifica last week in Oxnard. Lompoc hadn't allowed fewer than 34 points during its five-game losing streak, but Erasmo Zepeda, Michael Lewis and even Ross helped lead that unit Friday.
Before the lop-sided loss to Pacifica, Lompoc had lost four games by a combined 15 points.
"For a while there, you think, 'Are we ever going to get a win?'" Lompoc coach Andrew Jones said. "Other than the Pacifica game, we literally were in every game and just couldn't find a way to finish. It's quite obvious that we've struggled defensively, so it was good for our defense to finally get some stops and force some punts. I thought Cavin, Shel and Joker had some big plays for us. We wanted to win the toss, take the ball and score first to get some momentum going our way.
"I'm relieved to get back in the win column and it gives us a fighting chance here if we can beat DP. Typically, being a 5-5 team in the Southern Section gives us a fighting chance to be chosen as a wild card."
Lompoc showed early on that it was ready to play. The Braves scored on the first play from scrimmage, a 69-yard strike from Ross to Dickerson.
I don’t know what to say at this point. pic.twitter.com/Dr5tFtP07U— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) October 23, 2021
The Braves then scored back-to-back touchdowns to Dickerson and then Canley to give the Braves a 21-7 with 3:12 remaining in the first quarter.
Dickerson scored on a dazzling 19-yard cutback run to make the score 28-7. After Oxnard's Aiden Avitia cut Lompoc's lead to 28-14, Dickerson struck with his 70-yard kick return touchdown. It's his eighth return touchdown of the season and the 11th of his Lompoc career.
Somebody come get this man. @Deville2404 scores his third TD of the night and it’s another beauty. He scores on 19-yard sweep. Lompoc rolling. Up 28-7 on Oxnard. pic.twitter.com/pCno0oXkkr— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) October 23, 2021
The Braves scored two quick touchdowns near the end of the first half to put the game away after Oxnard made the score 35-21. On fourth-and-1, Ross faked a handoff to Canley to the left and ran right with Oxnard biting on the play fake. Ross raced into the endzone un-touched from 30 yards out.
The Braves recovered a fumble on the kickoff and found paydirt again as Ross hit Canley out of the backfield for a 30-yard touchdown pass. Lompoc led 49-14 at the break.
Ross' 39-yard touchdown strike to Dickerson with 10:30 left in the third gave Lompoc a 56-14 lead. Canley then scored on a 35-yard touchdown and Dickerson scored on a two-point run after picking up the snap on the point-after try and racing into the end zone.
Lompoc will host Dos Pueblos (2-7, 0-4 Channel League) on Friday night at 7 p.m.
Photos: Lompoc hosts Oxnard in Channel League game
102221 Oxnard LHS 01.JPGUpdated
102221 Oxnard LHS 02.JPGUpdated
102221 Oxnard LHS 03.JPGUpdated
102221 Oxnard LHS 04.JPGUpdated
102221 Oxnard LHS 05.JPGUpdated
102221 Oxnard LHS 06.JPGUpdated
102221 Oxnard LHS 07.JPGUpdated
102221 Oxnard LHS 08.JPGUpdated
102221 Oxnard LHS 09.JPGUpdated
102221 Oxnard LHS 10.JPGUpdated
102221 Oxnard LHS 11.JPGUpdated
102221 Oxnard LHS 12.JPGUpdated
102221 Oxnard LHS 13.JPGUpdated
102221 Oxnard LHS 14.JPGUpdated
102221 Oxnard LHS 15.JPGUpdated
102221 Oxnard LHS 16.JPGUpdated
102221 Oxnard LHS 17.JPGUpdated
102221 Oxnard LHS 18.JPGUpdated
102221 Oxnard LHS 19.JPGUpdated
102221 Oxnard LHS 20.JPGUpdated
102221 Oxnard LHS 21.JPGUpdated
102221 Oxnard LHS 22.JPGUpdated
102221 Oxnard LHS 23.JPGUpdated
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.