The Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) honored its Athletes of the Week for the past two weeks at the organization's meeting at Giavanni's Monday.

The NSBCART Athletes of the Week for the week ending April 8 are Righetti girls team swimmer Noemi Bravo-Guzman and Santa Ynez boys tennis team player Bryce Wilczak. The NSBCART Athletes of the Week for the week ending April 15 are Righetti baseball player Adrian Santini and Santa Ynez girls team swimmer Tabitha Pearigen.

Bravo-Guzman was a part of four wins for Righetti in the Warriors' 197-112 Mountain League win over Arroyo Grande. She won the open 50 freestyle in 25.14 seconds and the 100 free in 54.60, both automatic qualifying times for the CIF Central Section Championships. Bravo-Guzman also swam a leg for the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams, both of which earned an automatic qualifying time for the Central Section championships.

Wilczak won two matches at No. 1 singles as Santa Ynez split two Mountain League matches, winning 5-4 against Paso Robles and losing by the same score to St. Joseph. Against Paso Robles, Wilczak won his No. 1 singles match 6-1, 6-1 then teamed with Haws for a 6-4, 6-4 win at No. 1 doubles. Wilczak won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 singles against St. Joseph then teamed with Haws for a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 1 doubles.

Wilczak, a sophomore, has beaten every Mountain League singles player he's faced except San Luis Obispo's top singles player.

Santini went a total of 5-for-8, with a home run and five walks, as Righetti went 3-1 in the Central Coast Classic it hosted last week. Santini reached base in 10 of his 13 plate appearances and saved multiple runs with his plays in the outfield.

Pearigen broke herself, or had a part in, three school records at the Clovis Invitational Saturday. She swam the 50 freestyle in 24.13, the 500 free in 5:13.77, and teamed with Lily Mazza, Gigi Hall and Weylin Hawkins for a 3:51.42 in the 400 free relay.

She has nine school records, including a water polo scoring record. Pearigen broke her school record in the 500 by 13 seconds at the Clovis Invitational. She finished second, .01 behind the winner in a field of 89 swimmers in the 50 freestyle and finished fourth in the 500.

Peargien has not lost an open event race in a dual meet this year.