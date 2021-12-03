The Allan Hancock College women's basketball team secured a victory in its home debut after topping Orange Coast College during day one of the Toys for Tots Tournament.
The tournament wraps up Saturday.
Hancock entered the intermission with a seven-point advantage after outscoring the Pirates 14-8 in the second quarter and held the lead throughout the remainder of the game.
As a team, the Bulldogs (5-2) finished with an efficient 48.4 percent showing from the floor while limiting the Pirates (6-2) to just 33.3 percent.
All five starters finished the contest in double figures, led by 15 points apiece from Alijah Paquet and Carlissa Solorio. Alexandria Paquet chipped in with 14 points after getting red-hot from beyond the arc. Jewelia Maniss and Kayla Taylor rounded out the top performers with a pair of double-doubles. Both tacked on 13 points each while Maniss grabbed 13 rebounds and Taylor registered 10.
Alijah Paquet also led the team in both assists and steals after recording nine and four, respectively.
The Bulldogs advanced to the second round for a contest versus Folsom Lake on Friday night. That score was not available at press time.
Fans can gain admission by donating an unwrapped gift at the door or can purchase tickets by visiting https://athletics.hancockcollege.edu/ticketing.
All fans age 12 and older coming to events inside of the Joe White Memorial Gymnasium will be required to provide either proof of vaccination or verification of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event. Both digital and physical records will be accepted, but they will need to be shown upon arrival prior to gaining entry into the facility.
Spectators will also be required to wear a mask at all times, regardless of vaccination status, while in the facility except when actively eating or drinking. Fans are also encouraged to distance where and when possible.
Girls basketball
Orcutt Academy routs Santa Barbara
The Spartans beat the Dons 53-36 as Giselle Calderon had 17 points and hit four 3-pointers. Chyanna Tell had 12 points.
Devyn Kendrick and Diaminsol Malicdem had nine points each. The Spartans are 5-0 and play Piedmont Saturday at the Lompoc Bryan Ayer Classic.
Righetti beats Shafter, Independence
In a 43-41 win, Eva Delgado had 15 points and Martha Durazo had 12 as the Warriors beat Shafter on Thursday. Madisyn Cutliff added 10 points.
In the win over Bakersfield Independence, Righetti was led by Cutliff, who had 24 points and Durazo who added 11.
Lompoc tops Santa Maria 46-30
Cheyanne Cordova had 23 points and nine rebounds in Lompoc's win. Mallory Branum added eight points, nine rebounds, five steals and four assists for the Braves.
Knights fall at SLO Tournament
St. Joseph lost to Menlo-Atherton 35-32 Friday at the SLO Mullahey Tournament.
The Knights started the season with a 46-30 win at San Marcos on Nov. 30, then lost to Mountain View St. Francis 59-44 at the tournament on Thursday.
St. Joseph's Candace Kpetikou had 13 points in the loss to St. Francis.
Nipomo beats Clovis East
Nipomo moved to 3-1 on the season with a 66-39 win over Clovis East on Thursday. The Titans were set to play Shafter (3-1) Friday night.
Boys basketball
Lompoc 76 Santa Maria 64
Alex Milner had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Saints as Jorge Adame had a double-double with 16 points and 10 boards. Ben Quintero added 11 and five for the Saints.
The Saints are now 2-3 on the season and play Centennial of Bakersfield to open up the Morro Bay tournament next Thursday.
