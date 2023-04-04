The Righetti girls and Paso Robles boys prevailed in Mountain League dual meets at Righetti Friday.

The Righetti girls beat Paso Robles 180-106 and Paso Robles beat Righetti's boys 169-11.

Two Righetti girls relay teams and swimmers in seven open girls events have qualified for the CIF Central Section Championships that will take place in Clovis next month. So far, one Righetti boys relay team and two individuals have qualified.

Listed Righetti open event qualifiers so far include Noemi Bravo-Guzman, Allie Cabiles, Natas Coats, Kirsten Hermann and Madison Piasai. Relay events qualifiers thus far include Sasha Martinez, Jamielynne Lomibao, Kristie Chen, Lucas Hsiung, Brayden Alvarez and Kristian Chen.

Golf

Cabrillo wins tourney No. 6

With golfers dealing with consistent 20 mph winds, with gusts up to 30 mph, and the temperature in the 50's Monday, host Cabrillo won Ocean League Mini-Tournament No. 6 at The Mission Club in Vandenberg Village.

Cabrillo shot a team score of 505 to runner-up Paso Robles' 516. Nipomo's Zach Lopez was the medalist with an 83.

Lompoc came in third in the team standings at 516. Nipomo was fourth with a 529. Orcutt Academy (570), Atascadero (577), Pioneer Valley (595) and Santa Maria 597.

Cabrillo's Luke Radabaugh finished second in the individual standings with an 86. Mark Boatman of Paso Robles (88), Adryan Fuentes of Santa Maria (91), and Saul Salazar of Cabrillo, Zeke Ramos of Orcutt Academy and Lawson Mendez of Lompoc, all of whom tied for fifth at 95, rounded out the top seven.

Rowen Clarke (99), Sam Lorca (109) and Tristan Sarot (116) followed Radabaugh and Salazar in the team scoring for Cabrillo.

Besides the top seven, other team leaders included Michael Estrada for Pioneer Valley with a 102, and CJ Bell for Atascadero with a 103.

Boys tennis

St. Joseph 5, Santa Ynez 4

The Knights reversed things on the Pirates Monday, winning by the same score at Santa Maria Country Club in the second round of league play that Santa Ynez did the first time the teams played.

St. Joseph won four of the six singles matches then got a come-from-behind 5-7, 2-6 (10-5) win from Kade Dillon and Angel Camarena in the No. 3 doubles match to notch the victory.

Christian Zahry at No. 2 singles, Kili Martin at No. 3, Gabe Dillon at No. 4 and Gabe Hendricks at No. 6 all garnered a singles win for St. Joseph. Dillon rallied to win after dropping the first set.

Bryce Wilczak won at No. 1 singles, and Cooper Haws won at No. 5 for Santa Ynez. Wilczak and Haws teamed for a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 1 doubles. Lucas Doman and Tyler Rose won at No. 2 doubles for the Pirates.

Beach volleyball

San Luis Obispo 2, Santa Ynez 1

The Tigers got wins from their No. 1 and No. 3 pairs and edged the Pirates.

"San Luis Obispo played excellent wind ball today," said Santa Ynez coach Melissa Rogers. "Unfortunately we struggled with limiting our errors, and in extreme wind, the team that makes the least number of errors wins."

Sadie Lishman and Hannah Allen gave the Pirates their point with a 22-20, 21-10 win in the No. 2 match.

Baseball

Santa Maria 5, Valley Christian Academy 3

The Saints (3-8) scored a non-league win at home against the Lions (4-3-1).

James Fakoury had two hits and an RBI for VCA, and Seth Walker drove in a run for the Lions. No stats for Santa Maria were available.

Softball

Cabrillo 15, San Luis Obispo 3

The Conquistadores routed the Tigers in an Ocean League game at San Luis Obispo.

Cabrillo moved to 5-2-1, 2-1. San Luis Obispo dropped to 1-6, 1-2. No details were available.