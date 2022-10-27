Southern Santa Barbara County varsity teams dominated for the most part at the James Warrick Santa Barbara County Championships at River Park in Lompoc Wednesday.

The meet is named after former long-time Lompoc High School cross country coach James Warrick. Runners raced on a mostly flat three-mile course.

Dos Pueblos edged San Marcos for the girls team championship, 57 points to 59. Cate finished third with 74 points. Santa Barbara was fourth with 113 and Pioneer Valley was the top northern Santa Barbara County squad in a 10-team field, finishing fifth with 132 points.

Santa Barbara rolled to the boys championship with 26 points. Dos Pueblos was second with 42, Lompoc and Pioneer Valley tied for third in the 13-team field with 113 points apiece and San Marcos rounded out the top five with 118 points.

Phoebe Wolfe Lyons of Dos Pueblos was the runaway winner in the girls varsity race with a time of 18 minutes, 53.98 seconds. Sophie Ramirez of Cabrillo was the runner-up in 19:13.97. Ramirez broke the Cabrillo freshman girls record by 18 seconds.

Kiala Haas of San Marcos, Sophia Saleh of Dos Pueblos and Shaina King of San Marcos, in that order, rounded out the top five.

Makayla Gonzalez of Pioneer Valley finished sixth. Northern Santa Barbara County runners Araceli Medina Martinez of Pioneer Valley (11th), Isabella Trenado of Orcutt Academy (12th), Brooke Phelan of Santa Ynez (16th), Devyn Kendryk of Orcutt Academy (17th) and Eriana Carbajal of Lompoc (18th) finished in the top 20.

Eamon Gordon of Dos Pueblos won the boys varsity race in 15:27.20. Blaise Snow of Santa Barbara was the runner-up in 15:31.58.

Cainan Birchim and Andreas Dybdahl of Santa Barbara finished third and fourth respectively. Tyler Jamieson of Dos Pueblos, in fifth, rounded out the top five. Northern Santa Barbara County runners Juan Santiago of Pioneer Valley (eighth place) and William Fuentes of Righetti (ninth) finished in the top 10.

Solid grouping helped Lompoc and Pioneer Valley tie for third place in the 13-team boys field.

All of Lompoc's runners finished in the top 26. Joseph Sprecher, in 18th place, was the top Braves runner. Benjamin Barber finished 20th, Francisco Napoles placed 24th, and Joey Diaz and Ricardo DeJesus finished 25th and 26th respectively.

Luis Campos Delgado, in 15th place, and Aidan Burke, in 17th, had top 20 finishes for Pioneer Valley.

Righetti finished sixth in the boys team standings with 135 points. Orcutt Academy was seventh with 213. Dunn (288), St. Joseph (294), Cabrillo (298), Midland (337) and Santa Ynez (360) followed.

Orcutt Academy finished sixth in the girls team standings with 133 points. Cabrillo wound up seventh with 164. Lompoc (207), Righetti (227) and Santa Ynez (228 followed).

Girls golf

CIF Central Section Division 2 Tournament

Lompoc finished seventh in the Division 2 tourney at Valley Oaks Course in Visalia Monday. No other details were available.

Girls tennis

Santa Ynez falls to Clovis

No. 9 Clovis won three of the four three-set matches and edged No. 8 Santa Ynez 6-3 in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 1 Girls Tennis Playoffs at Santa Ynez Tuesday.

Lily Mazza, at No. 5 singles, registered the only three-set win for the Pirates. She beat the Cougars' Zada Rolbiecki 6-3, 1-6 (10-4).

Two of the three-set winners for Clovis came from behind to win. Olivia Gutierrez edged Kate Mazza 6-7(5), 7-5 (10-8) at No. 6 singles, and Chloe Mortensen and Emma Barnswortg of Clovis beat Lily Mazza and Brielle Saarloos 6-7(5), 7-5 (10-7) in the No. 3 doubles match.

Clovis won four of the six singles matches. Kayli Gibbons beat Morea Naretto 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1, Maci Butchert defeated Keegan Withrow 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3, and Mortensen edged Allie Linane 6-1, 4-6 (10-3) in three sets at No. 4.

Besides Lily Mazza, Emma Sell garnered another singles point for Santa Ynez. Sell beat Chase Rutherford 6-4, 6-0 in the No. 2 match.

Sell and Withrow teamed for a 6-0, 6-3 win over Gibbons and Rolbiecki in the No. 1 doubles match. In the No. 2 doubles match, Butchert and Riley Densmore earned the point for Clovis with a 6-1, 6-2 win against Linane and Natalie O-Shaughnessey.

"We played a close match against Clovis today," Santa Ynez coach Jennifer Rasmussen said.

"Kate Mazza played an intense three-hour singles match. Keegan Withrow, a ninth grader, teamed with Emma Sell to win the No. 1 doubles match.

"I am very proud of the team this year and look forward to building our program and going a round farther in CIF next year," Rasmussen said.

Area girls tennis teams Arroyo Grande, Nipomo and Lompoc all advanced in the first round. No. 5 Arroyo Grande blanked No. 12 Bakersfield Stockdale 9-0 in a Division 1 match.

In Division 3, No. 12 Nipomo edged No. 5 Coalinga 5-4 and No. 10 Lompoc blanked No. 7 Paso Robles 6-0. That match was discontinued after singles play because the Braves had already clinched the win.

Lompoc will play at No. 2 Fresno Christian at 1 p.m. Thursday. Nipomo will play at No. 4 Kingsburg in the second round of Division 3 and Arroyo Grande will play at No. 4 Bakersfield Liberty that day at a time TBA.

In other playoff action, No. 14 Cabrillo lost 6-3 to Dinuba in Division 3 and No. 11 Morro Bay beat No. 6 Orosi 8-1 in Division 4.

No. 3 San Luis Obispo, in Division 1, and No. 2 Templeton, in Division 2, had a first-round bye and will host quarterfinal matches Thursday.

Boys water polo

Ocean League Preliminaries

Nipomo edged Pioneer Valley 10-8 and Cabrillo downed St. Joseph 15-5 in action Tuesday.

Adrian Eisner and Victor Cambero tossed in three goals each for Pioneer Valley. Nicholas Limon scored the other two Panthers goals, and he had a team-high three assists.

Pioneer Valley goalkeeper Luis Padilla made seven saves. No details from the Cabrillo-St. Joseph game were available.

In Mountain League tournament action, Arroyo Grande beat San Luis Obispo 20-5 and Santa Ynez downed Righetti 10-7.

Girls water polo

Mountain League Tournament

Arroyo Grande and Morro Bay played themselves into the championship game with semifinal wins. Arroyo Grande defeated Paso Robles 15-4 and Morro Bay beat Atascadero 14-7.

Ane Smith led balanced Eagles scoring with four goals against Paso Robles. Michaela Evans and Tessa Pettit scored three goals apiece. Sophie McGehee and Berkley Sinner put in two goals each, and Natalie Mitchell tallied once.