In Santa Maria's 2022 season opener against East Bakersfield, the Saints squeezed out a 24-22 win against the Blades.
The Saints made sure they would win the rematch Friday night much more comfortably.
The Santa Maria defensive first unit out-scored the East Bakersfield offense, Santa Maria senior quarterback Josue Elena threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns and, after a scoreless first quarter, the Saints pulled away for a 31-7 win at Santa Maria's Ralph Baldiviez Stadium in the season debut for both teams.
With just under seven minutes left in the second quarter and the Blades facing third down from their own 4, Santa Maria linebacker Michael Herrera roared into the backfield untouched and slammed into East Bakersfield quarterback Jacob Ramos deep in the Blades' end zone.
No receiver was in the area when Ramos flung the ball a few yards forward as he was going down, and the quarterback was flagged for intentional grounding. The Saints had a safety, the first points of the game and their first two points of the season.
"It wasn't a blitz," said Herrera post-game, who helped lead a dominant game for the Santa Maria starting defense. "It was just a straight up defense. I was just able to get through untouched."
Four plays before the safety, Blades defensive back Levi Delgado kept the game scoreless by intercepting Elena at the East Bakersield 6.
After that, Elena threw the ball pretty much where he wanted to when he wanted to do it. Backed by good protection from his offensive line, Elena interspersed productive short passes with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Adrian Pasos then a scoring strike of 25 yards to Frankie Alcala to give the Saints a 16-0 halftime lead.
"I think it was mostly first game jitters," Santa Maria coach Albert Mendoza said of the Saints' struggles on offense in the first quarter. "Then we got the timing down, and our (coaches who work with the offense) did a good job of adjusting to the defenses they were running."
With Santa Maria's best deep threat. senior wide receiver Malachi Jordan, back from last year, it seemed it would be just a matter of time before Elena uncorked a long one for Jordan, and Elena struck gold when he did.
With Santa Maria ahead 24-0 with just under eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, Elena hit Jordan in stride at about the East Bakersfield 20. Jordan stepped out of a would-be tackle and sprinted into the end zone for a 63-yard touchdown pass for Elena.
Jordan finished with 127 yards in receptions, Alcala racked up 95 and Pasos had 49.
The Santa Maria ground game went nowhere in the first half. Then the Saints started gaining traction after halftime on quick hitters between the tackles with Javier Delgadillo carrying the ball.
Delgadillo wound up as the leading rusher with 96 yards, and he scored the first Santa Maria touchdown of the second half on a one-yard run. Elena connected with Alcala on the two-point conversion pass to make it 24-0.
Herrera and fellow Saints linebacker Eric Lucas helped the Santa Maria defense make sure East Bakersfield gained literally just about nothing in the first half. Come halftime, the Blades had no first downs and five total yards of offense.
The Blades scored against Santa Maria reserves at the 4:09 mark of the fourth quarter. Back-up quarterback Esiah Santiago threw a 16-yard touchdown pass.
"We really didn't have to make any adjustments," on defense, said Lucas. "We knew what they were going to run."
After trying to run the ball in the first half, with no success, the Blades all but gave up on the run after intermission.
"I thought during fall practice that we were ahead of where we were on defense at this point last season," said Lucas, "We have a new defense, and we've adjusted to it."
Mendoza said, "We're a traditional 4-3 defensive team, but we switched to a 3-4. The 3-4 does a better job of making use of the talents our guys have. The boys have done a good job of adjusting and picking it up.
"We know we have a lot of improvements to make," in general, said Mendoza. "I know what the scoreboard says, but I'm sure the film will show mistakes we made."
Santa Maria will host San Marcos (1-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in another non-league game. All Santa Maria home games have been moved to 7:30 p.m. starts.
Santa Ynez 54, Cabrillo 12
Sophomore Jude Pritchard threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in his first game as the No. 1 Santa Ynez varsity quarterback, and the Pirates began their 2023 campaign with a lopsided win at Cabrillo.
Pritchard completed eight of his 13 passes for 185 yards and the three scores. Daulton Beard (four receptions, 134 yards) was on the receiving end of two Pritchard touchdown passes. Nicky Vacca caught the other.
Dallas DeForest ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Brandon Welby boosted the Pirates with a 65-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Ryder McClurg and Ben Flores led a Pirates defense that contained the Conquistadores.
In non-league action, Santa Ynez will play at Morro Bay (1-0) next Friday night at 7 p.m. Cabrillo will host Nipomo (0-1) at the same time.
Pioneer Valley 17, Bakersfield Independence 14
Lucan Brafman kicked a 27-yard field goal for the only points of the first half, the Panthers matched scores with the Falcons in a see-saw second and Pioneer Valley emerged with a win at home in its season opener.
There were four lead changes in the second half, and the Panthers scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including the winning TD with about three minutes left.
Pioneer Valley will host Lompoc (0-1) in another non-league game next Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
In other games involving Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) teams Friday, Palos Verdes Estates Palos Verdes beat St. Joseph 37-13, Bakersfield edged Righetti 14-13, San Luis Obispo defeated Nipomo 38-7, Arroyo Grande beat Visalia Golden West 44-33, Morro Bay blanked Bakersfield Foothill 38-0, Bakersfield Christian downed Mission Prep 13-8 and Kingsburg routed Paso Robles 59-21.