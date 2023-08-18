The bye week for the 2022 Santa Maria football team didn't exactly come at an opportune time.

The Saints were just coming off their biggest win of the year, 15-9 at crosstown rival Pioneer Valley in front of an overflow crowd. That was Santa Maria's final game of the regular season, and the Saints had momentum. Then the bye week came.

"The bye week hurt us more than it helped," said veteran Santa Maria coach Albert Mendoza. "We didn't know who we would be playing (in the first round of the playoffs), and that didn't help."

Santa Maria 2023 schedule 08/18 EAST BAKERSFIELD, 7 p.m. 08/25 SAN MARCOS, 7 p.m. 09/01 @ Nipomo, 7 p.m. 09/08 @ Santa Ynez, 7 p.m. 09/15 @ Atascadero*, 7 p.m. 09/22 TEMPLETON*, 7:30 p.m. 09/20 @ Morro Bay*, 7 p.m. 10/06 CABRILLO*, 7:30 p.m. 10/13 @ San Luis Obispo*, 7 p.m. 10/20 PIONEER VALLEY*, 7 p.m. * - Ocean League game. HOME GAMES IN CAPS.

Turned out, Santa Maria's first round opponent was Madera South. The No. 10 Saints lost 40-34 on the road against the No. 7 Stallions. A late Santa Maria rally was not quite enough.

"We definitely left it all out there. We just came up short," said Mendoza. "I think we learned from it, too. The players know now that when it's playoff time, it's a different season."

"We're working together in practice a lot more," said Santa Maria senior wide receiver-defensive back Malachi Jordan. "We didn't get that until late in the season last year. This year, we've got it figured out from the start."

Saints senior quarterback Josue Elena said, "We're light years ahead of where we were as a team at this point last year."

Wilfredo Juarez, a second-year varsity player who will start at offensive right tackle and also figures to see action at defensive end, said, "I'm confident we can carry our momentum from late last season over."

As for his unit on the offensive line, "We lost a few guys, but we have a few coming back," said Juarez.

Dynamic Elena-to-Jordan combo returns

Elena came on strong the second part of last season. He wound up passing for 2,279 yards, and almost a third of those were to Jordan.

Jordan was far and away the leading receiver on the team. He made 72 receptions for 752 yards, an average of more than 10 a catch. He was also the team's leader in touchdown receptions, with six.

Elena played in 10 games for a Santa Maria team that finished 4-7 overall. He completed 202 of his 286 passes, with 18 touchdown passes and just nine interceptions. Elena had a QB rating of 102.0.

At press time, senior Frankie Alcala was the only returning Santa Maria receiver in double figures in receptions, besides Jordan, who figured to be ready to go on opening day.

After transferring from Righetti last year, Alcala made a transition from defensive back to wide receiver and played in six games. He caught 16 passes for 180 yards. Alcala was impressive during a seven-on-seven passing tournament at Arroyo Grande earlier this summer.

Mendoza said Juan Rico, a leader on defense and one of the leading Santa Maria receivers last year, was injured and would not be ready to play on opening day. Rico was the team's leading tackler last year.

Elena's outlook

The senior looked sharp during the passing tournament in Arroyo Grande and, "My timing overall is a lot better at this point than it was last year," said Elena.

"I'm going through my progressions better. Hitting a receiver in certain windows has been a lot better."

Returners on offense

The passing game accounted for most of the Santa Maria production on offense last year. In particular, the Saints posted 18 passing touchdowns and just seven rushing TDs.

Nonetheless, they did have a particularly reliable running back, Aldo Ariaza, and Ariaza is back for his senior season. He rushed for 615 yards, easily the most on the team, and averaged 5.2 yards a carry. Ariaza ran for two touchdowns.

On the offensive line, Juarez, Isaac Silva and center Jose Flores return.

Returners on defense

Besides Rico, the Saints have several reliable tacklers on defense returning, including defensive back Botros Akkari, middle linebacker Damian Perez, outside linebacker Javier Delgadillo and safety Adrian Posas. Perez was the second-leading tackler on the team behind Rico last season.

Starting offensive and defensive units determined?

No. At press time, Mendoza said an Aug. 10 home scrimmage against Fresno Hoover should help he and the rest of his coaching staff iron that out.

Specialists determined?

Also, no.

Coaching staff

Dan Ellington, Santa Maria's athletic director and former veteran head football coach, will again assist Mendoza and coach the running backs and linebackers. Other assistants include offensive coordinator Matt Andree, quarterbacks-cornerbacks coach Kyle Stickler, safeties coach Christian Basulto, defensive line coach Jesse Soto, wide receivers coach Armando Silva and offensive line coach Aaron Meloncon.

Ellington guided the Saints to the 2017 Division 12 title game during Santa Maria's last year in the CIF Southern Section. The Saints lost to Big Bear. Santa Maria joined the Central Section effective the 2018-19 school year.

Opening night

Santa Maria will host East Bakersfield Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.

Schedule outlook

The Saints will play the same regular season schedule they did last year, and against the same order of teams. Santa Maria's non-league opponents will be East Bakersfield, San Marcos, Nipomo and Santa Ynez. The Saints will then go against Atascadero, Templeton, Morro Bay, Cabrillo, San Luis Obispo and Pioneer Valley in their Ocean League campaign.

Atascadero and San Luis Obispo shared the Ocean League title last year. Of Santa Maria's non-league opponents, only Santa Ynez qualified for the playoffs last year. The Pirates went out in the first round.