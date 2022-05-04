The Santa Ynez baseball team has been solidly inconsistent in 2022.
The season, though, is not yet over.
The Pirates will take their 14-11 overall record into the CIF Southern Section playoffs Thursday afternoon. The Pirates will play at Ventura Foothill Tech in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 6 playoffs at 3:15 p.m.
Santa Ynez made the CIF playoffs after finishing in fifth place in the Channel League behind San Marcos, Dos Pueblos, Santa Barbara and Lompoc.
Foothill Tech is just 10-15 on the season. The Dragons went 6-0 in the Frontier League.
Santa Ynez has a special weapon this postseason in ace right-hander Jackson Cloud. The senior was 10th in the state in strikeouts with 103 as the regular season ended last week.
Cloud is 7-1 on the season with a 1.22 ERA in 74 1/3 innings pitched this year. He's made 11 starts, has three complete games, one shutout and a save.
Opponents are batting just .136 against Cloud, who struck out 14 in the April 28 win over Santa Barbara. Cloud has struck out eight or more batters in nine of his 12 starts this year. He's issued just 30 walks on the season. The Pirates have won seven of his starts.
Cloud isn't a one-dimensional player, though. He's also one of the Pirates' top hitters. He's batting .403 with 27 hits in 67 at bats in 2022. He's driven in 22 runs and scored 18 with eight doubles and a home run.
For his career, Cloud is 16-6 with six complete games and two shutouts in 26 starts. He's thrown 154 2/3 innings with 178 strikeouts and a 2.22 ERA at Santa Ynez.
The Pirates are 5-1 against three common opponents they share with Foothill Tech, Pacifica, Bishop Diego and Dunn.
Foothill Tech lost to Dunn 20-5 on April 9. The Pirates beat Dunn twice this year, 18-3 and 8-3. Foothill Tech did beat Dunn 2-0 on March 19. Pacifica swept Foothill Tech in two games, out-scoring the Dragons 51-4.
Santa Ynez went 1-1 against Oxnard, winning 2-1 and losing 15-2.
Senior Owent Hunt is the Pirates' leader in hits this season with 29, good for a .330 batting average. Hunt has scored 19 times and driven in 15 with six doubles on the year.
Sophomore Adam Stephens is hitting .360 with 27 hits on the year. He has scored 18 runs. Junior Caleb Cassidy has provided some power in the Pirate lineup. He's hitting .357 this season with 25 hits in 70 at bats. He has 26 RBIs, six doubles, two triples and three home runs this year.
Senior Tanner Padfield is batting .274 this year with 15 RBIs and 13 runs scored. He has one homer this year.
Senior Vic Heredia has played in just 16 games, but still performs at a high level when on the field. He's hitting .360 with 18 hits in 50 at bats. He has 16 runs, 10 RBIs, five double, a triple and a home run.
Mikey Gills, Dallas Deforest and Seth Ruiz can also provide occasional offense for Santa Ynez.
Hunt is second on the team in innings pitched with 27. He has a 3.89 ERA on the season. Hunt has struck out 19 batters and walked 20. Heredia has a 4.80 ERA in 23 1/3 innings with 31 strikeouts. Freshman Tate Minus has also added some valuable innings on the mound, but the Pirates do lack pitching behind Cloud.
The winner of the Santa Ynez-Foothill Tech game will play the winner of Chino-Sierra Vista in the second round on May 10. Santa Ynez would host Chino and a coin flip would determine where Santa Ynez would play Sierra Vista if those two teams win their first playoff games.