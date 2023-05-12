Riding solid team balance, the Santa Ynez boys golf team won the CIF Central Section Division 2 team championship at Valley Oaks Golf Course in Visalia Tuesday.
Santa Ynez carded a team score of 395 to runner-up Mission Prep's 400. Lemoore also came in at 400. The Royals notched second place because of a better score by their sixth golfer.
The sectional divisional title is the first for a Santa Ynez boys golf team in program history.
The Pirates' individual scores ranged from 75 to 82. Von Gordon led Santa Ynez with a 75. He finished eighth individually.
Rye Winans was a stroke behind Gordon with a 76 for the Pirates. Owen Hirth and Marcelo Andrade, both with an 81, and Brayden Mlodzik, at 82, followed for Santa Ynez.
St. Joseph finished eighth in the 13-team field at 413. Righetti was 11th at 432. Cabrillo came in 13th at 482.
Zach Tarter of Hanford Sierra Pacific carded the top individual score, a 68. Luke Montoya of Mission Prep (70), Mario Moreno of Reedley Immanuel (71), Rayden Dimaano of Sierra Pacific (71) and Jonas Smith of Morro Bay (72) rounded out the individual top five.
Quinn Murray of St. Joseph finished sixth individually at 74. Ryder Poulis led Righetti with a 78, and Luke Radabaugh led Cabrillo with an 85.
Murray, Gordon and Winans qualified for the CIF Central Section Individual Finals, which take place at San Joaquin Country Club in Fresno Monday. The Division 1 team championships will also take place there.