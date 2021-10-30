The Santa Ynez football team will enter the playoffs with an 8-2 record after rolling past San Marcos 42-6 in the regular season finale Friday night.

The traditional Norm Clevenger Player of the Game award was given to Isaac Moran and Cash McClurg of Santa Ynez to honor the rivalry between the Pirates and Royals.

McClurg rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown while Moran added 112 yards and another score.

Nwar Samaan had 53 yards rushing and another touchdown on the ground while Canyon McClurg also had a rushing touchdown.

Mikey Gills, a senior, also scored a rushing touchdown and Tyler Gregg caught a touchdown from junior quarterback Luke Gildred.

Santa Ynez finished with 309 yards rushing in the game.

Aidan Scott had three sacks and Canyon McClurg recorded an interception, as did Nolan Oslin.

Gill and Tanner Padfield, a senior linebacker, each had 10 tackles.

Santa Ynez is 8-2 on the year and went 4-1 in the Pacific View League, the only defeat a 25-19 last-second loss to league champion Buena.

The CIF Southern Section playoff brackets will be released Sunday morning at 10 a.m. This is the final season for the Pirates in the Southern Section and the Pacific View League as they will be moving to the CIF Central Section with Lompoc and Cabrillo, joining traditional league foes in the Santa Maria Valley and San Luis Obispo County.

This is head coach Josh McClurg's third 8-2 season with Santa Ynez, which is his alma mater. McClurg has also guided the Pirates to a 7-3 finish. The Pirates went 4-1 in the spring.