The Santa Ynez girls track team defeated Lompoc and Nipomo in a tri-meet at Nipomo Wednesday. The Santa Ynez boys team lost to both.

The Pirates defeated Lompoc 85-35 and Nipomo 78-46 in the girls' meets. On the boys side, Lompoc beat Santa Ynez 78-45 and Nipomo defeated Santa Ynez 71.5-44.5.

Gabriela Robles pulled off a triple for the Santa Ynez girls, winning the high jump (4 feet, 6 inches), pole vault (9-0) and long jump 15-5.

Kate Mazza and Elena Sielman both doubled. Mazza took the 1,600 meters in 5 minutes, 38.11 seconds and the 400 in 64.78. Sleiman won the 100 hurdles in 20.13 and the 300 hurdles in 56.29.

Other Santa Ynez girls winners were Samara Perez (200, 28.11), Karina Zepeda (100, 13.83), Brooke Phelan (3,200, 13:45.32) and Madison Dewett (discus 99-8).

For the Santa Ynez boys, Chase Sylvia took the long jump (21-4.5) and triple jump (43.75), and Daulton Beard won the high jump (5-10).

Boys volleyball

St. Joseph 3, Mission Prep 0

The Knights (10-1, 3-0) racked up their second Mountain League win in as many nights, sweeping the Royals (1-5, 1-2) 25-22, 25-13, 25-16 at Mission Prep Wednesday evening.

No details were available.