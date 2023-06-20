Santa Ynez High School has openings for two head coaching positions at the varsity level.
The Pirates are looking for a boys varsity volleyball coach and a varsity baseball coach.
Applications can be found online at www.edjoin.org/syvuhsd.
The deadline to apply is July 4. The positions come with stipends ranging from $4,000 to $6,000 depending on experience.
Those with questions can email athletic director Josh McClurg at jmcclurg@syvuhsd.org.
Pirate soccer camps coming up
The Santa Ynez boys and girls soccer programs will oversee a coed soccer camp for boys and girls ages 8 to 14.
The camp will run July 25-28 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day and will take place at the Santa Ynez High School stadium.
The cost is $150. Payment can be made by Venmo at syhspirateboyssoccer; with checks made payable to SYHS Boys Soccer and mailed to 62 Valley Station Circle, Buellton, CA 93427; or made online at www.syhsboyssoccer.com.
Sibling discounts are available. Families with two or more children enrolled will receive a discount of 10 percent off the tuition cost of the older sibling.
For more information, contact Santa Ynez coach Rob Cantrell at rcantrell@syvuhsd.org.
Hancock soccer programs announce youth summer camps
The Hancock College men's and women's soccer programs will oversee two coed youth summer camp sessions.
The first will take place July 11-13 and is open to children ages six to nine. The second will take place Aug. 1-3 and will be open to youngsters ages 10-13.
Each day of the camps will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the Hancock soccer field. Participants will receive instruction from current and former Hancock soccer personnel on a range of soccer techniques and tactics.
Registration can be completed at AHCBulldogs.com/ticketing. For information related to the camps, contact coach Billy Vinnedge at billy.vinnedge@hancockcollege.edu. For questions regarding registration, contact Hancock sports information director Shelby Scott at shelby.scott@hancockcollege.edu.
LPFOA seeks officials
The Los Padres Football Officials Association (LPFOA) is seeking officials for the 2023 football season.
The organization's officials work youth, and high school junior varsity and varsity football games in a coverage area from Paso Robles to Lompoc and Santa Ynez. The number of LPOA officials has shrunk from 80 pre-pandemic to the current 55.
The LPFOA is offering an eight-week training program. Interested candidates can visit the LPFOA website at LPFOA.org.
The first officials meeting of the 2023 season will take place July 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Nipomo High School.
LPFOA president Bob Rollins can be reached by email at brollins@charter.net or by phone at 805-712-7729.