Santa Ynez has taken its lumps in its first season in the Mountain League.

The Pirates, who have been battling through injuries, suffered another close league loss last Friday, falling 21-16 to Paso Robles at home.

The Pirates led 10-7 at halftime and that was the score after three quarters. The Bearcats then out-scored the Pirates 14-6 in the final frame.

What was the problem against Paso Robles? Well, for starters, senior running back Leo Kemp carried the ball 38 times for 318 yards for the Bearcats.

The Santa Ynez offense, meanwhile, struggled mightily on the ground. The Pirates had just 14 carries for 28 yards in the game.

A struggling rushing game can also stagger a team's passing attack, but Santa Ynez senior Luke Gildred held steady. He completed 15 of 24 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Daulton Beard, a Santa Ynez junior and perhaps the top receiver in the area, was limited to six catches for 45 yards. Adam Stephens, another Santa Ynez junior, led the Pirates with three catches for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Junior Nicky Vacca had a 24-yard touchdown catch for the Pirates.

The Santa Ynez defense was on the field most of the night. The Pirates had to make tons of tackles. Santa Ynez senior Isaac Moran had 22 total tackles, six solo and 16 assists.

Senior Kaleb Neary had 12 tackles and junior Dallas DeForest added 11 tackles, with four solo stops and seven assists.

Jose Gonzalez had four tackles with two tackles-for-loss.

Senior Cole Swain had the lone Santa Ynez sack. Andrew Davies, a senior, forced and recovered a fumble.

Aiden Tapia hit a 37-yard field goal for Santa Ynez.

The Bearcats had five sacks of Gildred on the night, with Derek Tidwell, Trenton Roth, Rudy Contreras, Hayden McKanna and Ben Limpin each recording one.

McKenna and Logan Lewis each had an interception for Paso Robles.

The road doesn't get any easier for Santa Ynez. The Pirates close out the regular season with a rare trip to Arroyo Grande (3-5, 2-3 Mountain League) on Friday. Arroyo Grande is coming off a 41-35 loss to a really good Mission Prep team. The Royals beat Santa Ynez 32-27 this season.

Eagles quarterback Drake Missamore has thrown for 1,101 yards with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Running back Junior Herlihy is the top rusher for the Eagles, with 597 yards on 136 carries and 10 touchdowns. Ben Walz has 247 rushing yards and four scores.

Senior Damian Santos is a tough matchup at receiver. The 6-foot-2 standout has 25 catches for 449 yards and five scores. Caleb Clark, a freshman called up to varsity four games ago, has 10 catches for215 yards and two scores. Brett Pinkerton adds 179 yards on 19 catches with a touchdown and Ben Butler has 10 catches for 102 yards and two scores.

Santa Ynez will close out the regular season with a game at Lompoc on Oct. 28. The Braves are 6-2 heading into Friday's game against St. Joseph, which is 7-1 and 5-0 in league.