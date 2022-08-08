Luke Gildred established himself as one of the top quarterbacks on the Central Coast last fall.

As a junior at Santa Ynez, he guided the Pirates to an 8-3 record, leading the team in passing and rushing.

Gildred admitted he had hopes of playing college football, even drawing interest from some Ivy League programs on the East Coast, visiting Dartmouth and Penn after he was named the Pacific View League's co-Offensive Player of the Year.

Gildred, though, started to narrow down his college choices, zeroing in on a West Coast school with a lofty academic reputation.

Now, the signal-caller has made his choice. With his senior season fast approaching, Gildred announced his commitment to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps. Gildred will attend Claremont McKenna in Claremont, a Los Angeles County suburb.

Gildred threw for 1,535 yards and 19 touchdowns in 10 games last season. He also led the Pirates with 428 rushing yards, adding three more touchdowns. Gildred has gained a reputation of a tough, smart football player who can also sling the ball all over the field.

"Luke possesses a high football IQ," Santa Ynez coach Josh McClurg said at a recent preseason practice. "He's very coachable. I'm hard on quarterbacks — any quarterback that has played for me would agree. I'm the opposite of most coaches in that I will not baby quarterbacks and Luke has handled it. He embraces me jumping on him and he thrives when it happens. He has to be able to do that when things aren't going well, he has to be able to do that in games and he's shown that."

McClurg said Gildred has put on about 20 pounds from last season to this season, preparing for his final season at Santa Ynez and his future with the CMS Stags.

"I could not be more excited," Gildred said of his final season with the Pirates. "We've been playing together since we were 6 years old and everything is coming to fruition. I couldn't be happier to play with these guys."

With his commitment to CMS, Gildred said he made the choice after "lots of prayer and conversations" with family and friends.

"Playing collegiate football has been a goal of mine since I was 6 and I am beyond blessed to be able to do so at a top academic school in the nation," Gildred said. "This accomplishment is not by my own doing but God's through me."

Gildred thanked his coaches, family, friends and teachers.

"I'm so excited to join this family and win some games," Gildred said.

Claremont McKenna College is a one of seven elite private schools that make up the Claremont Colleges consortium. Claremont formed a partnership with Harvey Mudd and Scripps colleges to play athletics, resulting in the CMS Stags and Athenas athletic programs. Claremont McKenna has about 1,300 undergraduate students. The school consistently ranks among the nation's top liberal arts colleges. In fact, U.S. News & World Report placed Claremont McKenna sixth in its 2021 rankings of liberal arts schools in the U.S.

The Stags play in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. They compete against schools like Whittier College, Redlands, La Verne, Cal Lutheran and Pomona-Pitzer, two more Claremont consortium schools with an athletics partnership.

Kyle Sweeney has been CMS's head coach since 2011. The team went 7-3 in 2021 and has won at least seven games four times over the last six seasons.

But before Gildred heads off to college, he's got some unfinished business at Santa Ynez. The Pirates kick off their 2022 season at home against Atascadero on Friday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. The Pirates will play in the Mountain League this year with some of the top teams in the area, playing league games against Mission Prep, Righetti, St. Joseph, Nipomo, Paso Robles, Arroyo Grande and Lompoc.

"I think leaders before me — like Mikey Gills and Ben Redell — they've prepared me well for the task at hand and I think that we definitely have some young talent," Gildred said. "With the good group of seniors leaders we have, we'll be able to get everyone to play to their full potential this year as a true brotherhood."