The Santa Ynez football team was prepared to take a week off for their bye.

But the Pirates didn't anticipate having two weeks off.

Last Friday night's scheduled game between Santa Ynez and Cabrillo was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 case within the Cabrillo program.

The game was canceled Friday morning.

Santa Ynez took its bye on Sept. 24 after winning four straight games, including the 34-30 win over Lompoc on Sept. 17, the first win for Santa Ynez over the Braves since 2009.

The Pirates anticipated playing Cabrillo at Huyck Stadium to start Pacific View League play on Oct. 1. That game was canceled the day of.

The Pacific View League game now counts as a win for Santa Ynez and a loss for Cabrillo in the league standings. The league bylaws state if a league game is canceled due to a quarantine, the quarantined team forfeits.

"In the event that a league game or contest cannot be made up, the quarantine team will forfeit the contest, resulting in a forfeit win to the opposing team," the league bylaw states.

With no openings to make up the game this late in the season, Santa Ynez will receive a forfeit win and the game will not be made up.

Cabrillo had similar issues during the shortened spring season. The Conquistadores were only able to play two of their five scheduled games earlier this year.

The Cabrillo program has struggled with player turnout over the last several years, fielding a team with fewer than 20 players multiple times this year.

Santa Ynez is now 1-0 in league play. On the field, Santa Ynez has won four straight games and was hoping to take its 4-1 record into Friday's game at Huyck Stadium.

Santa Ynez will now turn its attention to playing Ventura Buena in another league contest on Oct. 8. Cabrillo (0-6, 0-1) is set to play at Ventura on Oct. 8.

The JV game was still played Friday at Huyck Stadium.

Buena is coming off a 51-7 win over Channel Islands in its Pacific View League opener. The Bulldogs are 3-3 on the season.

Two of Buena's losses came by just one point. The Bulldogs lost to a solid Oak Park (4-3) team 22-21 and lost to a very good Rio Mesa (5-1) team 34-33. The other loss for Buena came against a really good Valencia West Ranch (5-1) team, 45-31.

Junior Zane Carter has been seeing most of the action at quarterback for Buena over the last few weeks. He's completed 43 of 61 passes for 585 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions this year.

The team averages about 235 yards per game on the ground. Jake Murphy, a senior, is Buena's leading rusher with 797 yards on only 84 carries with 10 touchdowns.

Colin Guenther is the team's leading receiver with 25 grabs for 330 yards and two touchdowns.

Luke Gildred, the Pirates' junior quarterback, has completed 64 of 126 passes this year for 830 yards and 12 touchdowns. He's thrown five interceptions.

Junior Isaac Moran is the Pirates' leading rusher, with 34 carries for 160 yards and three touchdowns. Cash McClurg has carried the ball 42 times for 145 yards. Nwar Samaan is averaging over six yards a carry, with 85 yards on 14 carries.

Santa Ynez hasn't been very efficient on the ground. The Pirates are averaging just four yards a carry, with 150 carries for 606 yards and five rushing touchdowns as a team this fall.

Senior Tyler Gregg leads the Pirates' receiving group. He has 14 catches for 186 yards and four touchdowns. Aidan Scott has caught six passes and four of them have gone for touchdowns. He has 110 yards receiving.

Sophomore Daulton Beard has caught eight passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns. Owen Hunt also has two touchdown receptions. Canyon McClurg has seven catches for 74 yards on the season.

Senior linebacker Mikey Gills has had a tremendous fall, leading the Pirates with 64 total tackles, with 22 solo stops. He also has seven tackles for loss.

Scott and Tanner Padfield are second on the team with 39 total tackles. Scott and Moran lead the Pirates with two sacks apiece.

Nolan Oslin, a junior, has been dynamite in the defensive secondary. He leads the team with four interceptions. He also has 21 tackles on the season. Cash McClurg has two interceptions on the season. Hunt, Gregg and Moran have one interception each.

Hancock's football game canceled

Allan Hancock College's football contest versus Mt. San Antonio, originally slated for Saturday, was canceled last weekend due to COVID-19 health protocols.

The decision comes after contact tracing and cautionary quarantine procedures were enacted, the school said last Friday.

"This decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our student-athletes," stated Director of Athletics Kim Ensing. "Allan Hancock continues to adhere to the guidelines provided by our institution, our athletic association, county health officials, and the CDC. We are committed to returning to play in the safest manner possible with the appropriate time for practice and physical reconditioning in mind."

A rescheduled date for this contest has not been announced. Fans who have purchased a single-game ticket should contact Shelby Scott regarding refund options. The Bulldogs are slated to return to play on Saturday, Oct. 16 with a conference-opening contest at East Los Angeles