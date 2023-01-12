Early in the third quarter Wednesday night, a Santa Maria defender rushed at Landon Lassahn as the 6-foot-5 Santa Ynez senior was lining up to shoot a 3-pointer. Lassahn calmly put the defender out of the picture with a fake then made the shot.
Later in the quarter, a Saints defender forced Jackson Ollenburger into a tough 12-foot fall-away shot from the right side. Ollenburger drained it.
It was that kind of night in this match-up between the top two teams early in the Ocean League campaign. Besides their good work on offense, the Pirates threw a shutout at the Saints in the third quarter until the 4:01 mark and wound up with a 79-33 rout of a win.
Most of the fourth quarter was played with a running clock. Santa Ynez moved to 11-3, 3-0. Santa Maria is 10-7, 2-1.
"I've coached against Santa Maria for years, and I'm always worried when we play them," said Santa Ynez coach Rod Coughell, who is coaching the team again after a time away.
"They always play the same. They can really shoot the '3', they press, they play that reckless abandon basketball. If they make their 3's, it's a different game."
It figured that the shorter Saints would need to make their 3's consistently and turn the Pirates over a lot to have a chance. Santa Maria couldn't do either one.
The Santa Ynez trio of Ollenburger, Lassahn and Caleb Cassidy had combined for an average of about 51 points going in, and they were even more prolific than that Wednesday night. Cassidy scored a game high 25 points, Ollenburger put in 22 and Lassahn had 18.
What's more, all notched had a double-double. Cassidy snared 14 rebounds, Lassahn pulled down 11 and Ollenburger had 11 assists.
Besides, Jayden Mendoza gave Santa Ynez a lift with some early scoring. Mendoza finished with eight points, all in the first half.
"We can always count on Jayden or Hale Durbiano to give us a basket when we really need it," said Cassidy.
Instead of the Pirates showing rust after neither squad could practice as a team since their Friday night games because of heavy area rains, "We came out and played our best game of the season," said Caughell.
Ethan Kamps led Santa Maria with nine points.
At press time, Santa Ynez was scheduled to host Orcutt Academy at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night and Santa Maria was slated to face Templeton in a home game Friday night at 7:30 p.m.