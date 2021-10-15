The Santa Ynez Pirates responded to every challenge from the Ventura High School Cougars and rolled to a convincing 23-7 victory Friday night at Santa Ynez High School, handing Ventura its first league loss of the year.

Santa Ynez quarterback Luke Gildred threw two touchdown passes to tight end Owen Hunt, Leonel Valencia kicked field goals from 37, 45 and 39 yards and the Pirates’ defense did the rest, holding the Cougars to a total of 203 yards offense.

“We did a great job on both sides of the ball,” said Santa Ynez head coach Josh McClurg. “Ventura has a very high-powered offense and you’re not supposed to stop a high-powered offense but we did tonight.”

Santa Ynez (6-2, 2-1 Pacific View League) forced Ventura (4-3, 2-1) to punt seven times in their 12 offensive possessions. The Cougars turned the ball over twice on fumbles and two times when the Pirates shut down fourth down plays.

After forcing a punt on Ventura’s game-opening drive, the Pirates marched 68 yards on six plays but the drive stalled at the Ventura 21.

Valencia booted a 37-yard field goal to give Santa Ynez a 3-0 lead with 7:35 left in the first quarter.

After forcing another Ventura punt, Santa Ynez took over in good field position at the Cougars’ 45.

Gildred capped an 8-play drive with his first touchdown pass to Hunt, good for 16 yards, and with Valencia’s extra point, Santa Ynez held a 10-0 lead with 1:36 left in the quarter.

Ventura got back in the game in the second quarter.

Tyler Woodworth returned a Santa Ynez punt to the Pirates’ 37.

It took the Cougars 10 plays to navigate those 37 yards before quarterback Joey Reynoso lofted a pass to Woodworth that was good for a 27-yard touchdown, cutting the Pirates’ lead to 10-7 with 2:54 left in the half.

And that was too much time – way too much time – because Santa Ynez scored another 10 points before halftime.

Santa Ynez returned the ensuing kickoff to the 41.

A 12-yard completion to Daulton Beard put the Pirates’ on the Ventura 47.

A pass interference penalty against Ventura put Santa Ynez on the 32 and Gildred promptly hit Hunt for a 32-yard score to complete a 45-second drive and give the Pirates a 17-7 lead with 2:09 left in the half.

The Pirates then forced a Cougar punt with exactly one-minute on the clock.

That gave them enough time to set up Valencia for a 45-yard field goal as the clock ran out on the first half.

“Leonel missed the school record by one yard on that one,” said McClurg. “He was great tonight but so was everyone else. Our lines, offense and defense, played great games, our defensive backs shot down their passing game. We made them play catchup all night. Our guys did a great job.”

Defense ruled to second half with Valencia’s third field goal, a 39-yarder, the only score of the half.