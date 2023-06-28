After a trying 2023 campaign for the Santa Ynez baseball team, during which veteran coach Warren Dickey resigned during the last part of the season, the program is searching for a new coach, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District Superintendent Andrew Schwab confirmed.

"The district is searching for a replacement for the upcoming season," Schwab said in an email to the Times.

"I resigned as baseball coach on April 28," said Dickey, who said he is still working in his security position at the school. The 2023 Santa Ynez baseball season ended May 6.

"We had some internal and external challenges that came to a head," Dickey said to the Times. "Out of fairness to the kids, I needed to step away. It was not my intention to step aside either as the season started or even that morning."

Santa Ynez finished the 2023 season 6-18-1, including 1-13 in the Mountain League.

Dickey coached in the Santa Ynez baseball program for 17 years, including the last 12 as head coach. Dickey guided the Pirates to a 29-1 record and the CIF Southern Section Division 5 championship in 2014. Santa Ynez defeated Sun Valley Village Christian 2-0 in the Division 5 title game.

Santa Ynez moved to the Central Section effective the 2022-23 school year.

An email to the Times sent by a Santa Ynez baseball parent said that attorneys were involved during a school investigation concerning the program.

The parent said outgoing seniors from the 2022 team submitted statements concerning the program on a sort of statement paper.

"In response to a survey conducted by baseball parents in the fall, the district conducted a climate assessment utilizing an independent outside investigator to assess the climate of the varsity baseball program," said Schwab.

"The climate assessment identified areas of improvement as well as areas of support for the baseball program from parents, players and coaches," the superintendent said. "Based on the assessment, the district implemented changes to the program, including additional training for coaches and improved strategies for parent communication and team expectation."

Dickey said there was a climate evaluation of the school baseball program done the past summer and fall.

"Some items were proven wrong," said Dickey. "Some areas I needed to improve. It has been a very challenging time for our school as well. Our entire athletic department got involved with the Positive Coaching Alliance, along with online classes.

"It has been rough," said Dickey. "This program has been a huge blessing to me the last 17 years. I wish I could have ended on a better note. I hope moving forward that we fully focus on the kids - allow them to compete, grow, learn, adapt, learn from failure and succeed."