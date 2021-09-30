It appears the only thing that can slow down this Santa Ynez train is a week off.

The Santa Ynez football team entered its bye week on a four-game winning streak, taking last Friday night off.

Santa Ynez (4-1) will have a perfect opportunity to restart its season this week. The Pirates travel to Lompoc to face winless Cabrillo (0-5) Friday night at Huyck Stadium.

That game is the Pacific View League opener for both the Pirates and Conquistadores. Cabrillo's struggles on the gridiron have been well documented.

Cabrillo last won a football game on Sept. 29, 2017 in a win over Morro Bay when AJ Pateras was the head coach. Since then, Cabrillo has played 32 games and lost them all. Pateras is now the head coach at Dos Pueblos.

Cabrillo has had as few as 15 players suit up for some games this season. The program dealt with COVID-19 issues in the spring season and had to cancel or forfeit multiple games. The Conqs played only two of its scheduled five games in the spring.

Cabrillo has been out-scored 236-12 this year and will have a mountain to climb against Santa Ynez. The Pirates beat Lompoc 34-30, a team that beat Cabrillo 56-0. Santa Ynez beat Santa Maria 48-7. Santa Maria beat Cabrillo 35-6.

Santa Ynez had scored just 52 points in its first three games this season, but scored 48 in a win over Santa Maria last week before putting 34 points on Lompoc.

Luke Gildred, the Pirates' junior quarterback, has completed 64 of 126 passes this year for 830 yards and 12 touchdowns. He's thrown five interceptions.

Junior Isaac Moran is the Pirates' leading rusher, with 34 carries for 160 yards and three touchdowns. Cash McClurg has carried the ball 42 times for 145 yards. Nwar Samaan is averaging over six yards a carry, with 85 yards on 14 carries.

Santa Ynez hasn't been incredibly efficient on the ground. The Pirates are averaging just four yards a carry, with 150 carries for 606 yards and five rushing touchdowns as a team this fall.

Senior Tyler Gregg leads the Pirates' receiving group. He has 14 catches for 186 yards and four touchdowns. Aidan Scott has caught six passes and four of them have gone for touchdowns. He has 110 yards receiving.

Sophomore Daulton Beard has caught eight passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns. Owen Hunt also has two touchdown receptions. Canyon McClurg has seven catches for 74 yards on the season.

Senior linebacker Mikey Gills has had a tremendous fall, leading the Pirates with 64 total tackles, with 22 solo stops. He also has seven tackles for loss.

Scott and Tanner Padfield are second on the team with 39 total tackles. Scott and Moran lead the Pirates with two sacks apiece.

Nolan Oslin, a junior, has been dynamite in the defensive secondary. He leads the team with four interceptions. He also has 21 tackles on the season. Cash McClurg has two interceptions on the season. Hunt, Gregg and Moran have one interception each.