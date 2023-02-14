On Saturday, five Santa Ynez wrestlers advanced out of the Division CIF Central Section Division 3 Tournament at Morro Bay and into the boys masters meet.

The qualifiers are sophomore Ben Flores at 145 pounds (third place at 145 pounds), sophomore Santino Alvaro (fifth place at 126), junior Fernando Nunez (fifth place at 152), senior Triston Lake (seventh place at 170) and junior Tomas Rodrigues (seventh place at 220).

Santa Ynez girls wrestlers competed at the CIF Central Section Area 2 Tournament on Saturday, with three qualifying to compete and one as an alternate for the 2023 Central Section Masters at Morro Bay High School on Saturday. Malia Ortiz was second at 111 pounds, Kylie Franson was eighth at 131 pounds, Hailee Taylor was seventh at 137 pounds and Elianna Loera was ninth at 189 pounds. Loera is an alternate. Santa Ynez freshman Ariela Contreras competed in the 12-pound division last weekend.

Athletes placing top four at the 2023 Central Section Championships will qualify for the CIF State Championships. Wrestlers advanced to the CIF Central Section Masters Meet at Clovis Buchanan that will take place this Friday and Saturday. The meet is the boys sectional qualifier for the state tournament that will take place Feb. 23-25 at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield.

St. Joseph junior Danny Limon won all his four matches by first-period fall and won the championship at 108 pounds at the CIF Central Section Division 4 Championships at Madera Torres High School. Limon extended his record to 23-5.

Meanwhile, the Pioneer Valley girls repeated as Area champions, racking up 182 points to 155 for runner-up Selma at the Area 1 Tournament at Bakersfield Golden Valley High School. Pioneer Valley's Keira Nartatez won the title at 123 pounds. Nartatez won her title match by fall in the first round.

St. Joseph freshman Dominic Day finished third at 114 pounds to move to 24-9 on the year.

Nartatez advanced to the girls Central Section Tournament that will take place Saturday at Morro Bay High School. That one is the girls sectional qualifier for the state tournament. The respective boys and girls state tournaments are the same days at the same location.

Cabrillo freshman Andrew Wallace and senior Aidan Higgs won at 122 and 162 pounds respectively at the boys Division 4 meet and will move on to the Masters.. Three Cabrillo girls placed at the Area 2 Meet at Golden Valley and advanced. Avery Manko finished in second place at 235 pounds, Hunter Landvogt placed fifth at 191 and Camilla Ramirez finished eighth at 143.

Beach volleyball

Pirates fall to Royals

The Santa Ynez girls beach volleyball team lost to San Marcos 3-2 in their season opener.

Jayda Henrey and Gianna Pecile defeated Riley Green and Lily Blankenhorn 21-6, 10-21, 15-9.

Kaki Allen and Sadie Lishman were defeated by Josie Gamberdella and Alina Stapf 21-15, 12-21, 12-15.

Hannah Allen and Arelie Perez were defeated by Katie Kracke and Deven Brunett 21-19, 17-21, 13-15.

Halle Swanson and Haley Spry defeated Mia Miller and Lila Westmacot 21-17, 21-18.

Jordan Gann and Morgan Collins were defeated by Brooke Hoadley and Paige Hoadley 4-21, 18-21.

“We still have lots of work to do, but I am super happy with the progress that we are making," head coach Melissa Rogers said. "Today, we had to bring up four JV athletes to compete at the varsity level and they all did great. We controlled the ball well and as a result, we were able to stay in system fairly consistently. I am looking forward to seeing what this team can accomplish this season.”

Softball

Santa Barbara 13, Santa Ynez 2

The Dons beat the Pirates (0-1) at Santa Barbara in Santa Ynez's season opener.

Santa Ynez pitcher Hannah Howe struck out five. Sydney Gills doubled for the Pirates, and Cierra Cloud, Aleena Madrid and Sierra Vannasap all singled.