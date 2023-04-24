Santa Ynez senior long jumper Vince Casey said at the Santa Barbara County Track and Field Championships Saturday that Lompoc jumper Michael Miclat propelled him to a county record.

"I was sitting in first place at 22 feet, then (Miclat) went 22-1," said Casey. "That got my adrenaline activated. That, more than anything else, was the key to my getting the record."

Casey responded to Miclat's big jump with a longer one of his own, 22-10, good for first place and a county record at the championships, which Santa Ynez and Lompoc hosted at Santa Ynez.

Casey tied the school record, one that a Santa Ynez coach said has stood for 65 years.

The Righetti girls and boys took the respective varsity team titles on a balmy Saturday, the first really warm track weather of the season. The Righetti girls out-scored runner-up San Marcos 118-103. The Righetti boys racked up 147 points to 104.5 for second-place Dos Pueblos.

Lompoc Valley athletes took the boys 100 and discus. Lompoc senior Anthony Alonzo won in 11.03, near his all-time best of 10.97 which he ran earlier this season. Josh Zent of Cabrillo won the discus at 138-8

When Alonzo ran his winning 10.97, "There was a tailwind of 0.5," per second. The runners in the boys varsity 100 Saturday ran into a three meters-per-second headwind.

"I'm happy with the time," said Alonzo. "I want to really lower my time at the league meet we're hosting," May 4.

Zent said the 138-8 is his all-time best.

"I don't have a coach in the event, so my dad and I just got out this week and worked things out," as far as his technique, Zent said.

The Righetti girls got a win from Allen in the 100 (12.43). Other north County open girls event winners included Dalli Oliver of St. Joseph in the shot put, Gabriela Robles of Santa Ynez in the high jump and Araceli Medina-Martinez of Pioneer Valley in 3,200.

The girls and boys 4x800 races were held for the first time. The Orcutt Academy team of Elizabeth O'Leary, Jasmine Giorgianni, Danielle Sacks and Nicole Ante ran unopposed and set the inaugural varsity girls meet record in the event, 12:33.58.

Kennedy Kirkland of Cate pulled off a girls jump-sprint double, winning the long jump then taking the 200 later. Besides leading off for the winning 4x4 relay team, Makenzie Fauver of San Marcos won the 100 and 300 hurdles races.

Other girls varsity event winners included Sierra Gronquist of Santa Barbara in the pole vault; Gianna Stump of Santa Barbara with an impressive triple jump of 36-10; Kayla Haas of San Marcos in the 1,600; London Moro of Santa Barbara in the 400; Anne Knecht of Santa Barbara in the 800; and the San Marcos 4x4 relay team of Fauver, Haas, Lucia Wolf and Ava Carter.

Sebastian Sutch of Cate ran to a boys distance double. In a race in which the top three finishers all broke 4:30, Sutch won in 4:23.77. Sutch won the 800 in 1:58.05 later.

Other boys varsity event winners included Sue Luamana of Bishop Diego in the shot put; Davis Flanagin of Santa Barbara in the triple jump; Carter Battle of Santa Barbara in the high jump; Brodie Johnsen of San Marcos in the 110 high hurdles; Eoghan Gloster of Dos Pueblos in the pole vault; the Dos Pueblos 4x800 relay team of Andy Brennan, Connor Gates, Luciano Koroshee and Finn Wright; Niko Jassos of Santa Barbara in the 3,200; and the Cate 4x4 relay team of Pen Brooks, Tyler Martinez, Sutch and Justin Musyimi.