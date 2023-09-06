Seven candidates are in the running for the Times area Player of the Week for the week Aug. 28-Sept. 2.

Voting closes at 2 p.m. Friday. Here is a summary of the seven and their accomplishments.

Carter Vargas, St. Joseph football

Vargas ran for five touchdowns as the Knights (2-1) rallied for a wild 63-52 non-conference win over highly regarded Newbury Park in St. Joseph's home opener.

The Knights out-scored the Panthers 14-0 in the fourth quarter to get the win.

Josue Elena, Santa Maria football

The senior quarterback completed 26 of his 32 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns as the Saints (2-1) scored a 28-14 non-league win at Nipomo. Elena did not throw an interception.

Alex Garcia, Pioneer Valley football

Garcia threw three touchdown passes and just one interception as the Panthers won 35-28 at Righetti in the teams' annual Battle of the Helmet game. Pioneer Valley claimed the Helmet for the first time since 2016.

Per Hudl stats, Garcia completed 12 of his 20 passes for 204 yards, a season high.

Aldo Araiza, Santa Maria football

Araiza had six receptions for 107 yards, caught both Elena touchdown passes and ran for a score as Santa Maria won at Nipomo last week.

Jack Clavel, Hancock College football

Clavel was an efficient eight-for-10 passing for 118 yards and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs thumped Orange Coast College 73-14 in Hancock coach Ricky Aguilar's debut. Clavel threw one interception.

James Fakoury, Valley Christian Academy football

The converted running back threw three touchdown passes and ran for another in his debut as VCA's quarterback. The Lions beat Orcutt Academy 50-12 at VCA in their season opener. Fakoury scored both times he ran the ball.

Jude Anderson, Cabrillo football

The Conquistadores lost 54-14 to Lompoc in the annual Lompoc Valley Big Game, but Anderson pulled in 10 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown.