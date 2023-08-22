Six candidates are in the running for the first area Player of the Week honor for this school year, which will again be determined by voters. Voting closes at 2 p.m. Friday.

Here are the six competitors and their accomplishments.

Josue Elena, Santa Maria

The Saints quarterback had a big start to his 2023 season, throwing for 315 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-7 win over East Bakersfield at home. Elena completed 27 of his 35 passes. He threw one interception.

Malachi Jordan, Santa Maria

The senior wide receiver caught 10 Elena passes for 127 yards total, and the longest scoring play of the night for the Saints. Jordan pulled in a long Elena pass, stepped out of a would-be tackle and sprinted in to complete a 63-yard touchdown play.

Jude Pritchard, Santa Ynez

The sophomore quarterback threw three touchdown passes and ran for another as the Pirates won 54-12 against Cabrillo at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc.

Pritchard was 8-for-13 passing for 179 yards. He threw one interception.

Dallas DeForest, Santa Ynez

DeForest rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries in the big Santa Ynez win last Friday night.

Lucan Brafman, Pioneer Valley

The senior kicker booted a 26-yard field goal in the first half, and that was the difference as the Panthers opened by edging Bakersfield Independence 17-14 at home.

Allan Jimenez, Pioneer Valley

Jimenez ran for two second half touchdowns as the Panthers came from behind - twice - to beat Independence.

There were four lead changes after intermission. Jimenez scored the winning touchdown with about three minutes left.