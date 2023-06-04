Jordan Orcutt made good on all three of his PAT kicks, Game MVP Colby White made some timely plays, Koa Kopcho turned the only interception of the game into a pick-six, and the South paid for burning all their timeouts early in the first half.

Therein lay the difference as the North rallied for a 21-19 win over the South at Pioneer Valley High School Saturday night in the 12th annual Central Coast FCA All-Star Football Classic.

The game annually pits high school seniors from San Luis Obispo County (the North squad) against their counterparts from northern Santa Barbara County (the South).

Orcutt has had a solid career as a kicker and punter at Paso Robles. He said he hopes to be a punter for South Dakota School of Mines.

"I'm going to get an offer from them soon," said Orcutt.

It was Orcutt's place kicking that made the difference Saturday night. The South rushers put on the heat on all three of his PAT tries, and Orcutt knocked them all through.

"There was a lot of pressure, it being the FCA All-Star game, but I made them," Orcutt said.

With the North ahead 14-13 in the third quarter, Kopcho jumped a South pass route, picked off Abel McCormack's pass at the South 39 and ran it in for the eventual winning touchdown.

McCormack, a Righetti senior who was playing his final game of football, kept the South hopes alive when he hit a wide open Rudy Elizondo of Lompoc in the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown pass that pulled the South within 21-19 at the 5:35 mark of the fourth quarter. However, the North''s Cole Tanner, Derek Tidwell and Octavio Ferreyra snowed McCormack under for a loss on the two-point conversion try.

White hit Arroyo Grande's Damian Santos for a 63-yard touchdown pass in the first half after the North spotted the South a 13-0 lead. The Mission Prep senior, who said he will play at Cal Poly as a preferred walk-on, scored on a four-yard run after suckering the South on a fake handoff to Trey Cooks of Atascadero then Orcutt nailed the PAT kick to put the North ahead 14-13 at the 5:47 mark of the third quarter.

The North stayed ahead. White capped a 77-yard scoring drive that took 6:09 with his scoring run.

Since he last played in November, "I thought there would be some rust, but there wasn't," said White.

"I got hit, and that was actually a good thing because it shook off the rust."

White threw for 133 yards. McCormack, the South Offensive MVP, threw for 109 yards. McCormack went in on a one-yard sneak for the first score of the game then connected with Elizondo for the last South score. Some timely completions by McCormack set up a two-yard run around left end for a score by Santa Ynez senior Isaac Moran that put the South ahead 13-0. Aiden Tapia of Santa Ynez missed the PAT try.

On the South's last possession of the first half, McCormack connected with Santa Ynez senior Aidan Scott for 34 yards, and the South was set up at the North 13 with time running out in the first half. However, the South used the last of its three first half timeouts at the 9:09 mark of the second quarter and could not get off a field goal try.

Scott missed much of his senior season at Santa Ynez with an injury. He showed why Cal Poly recruited him in the first half Saturday, making several big receptions. However, he missed the second half with an ankle injury.

Pioneer Valley linebacker Adrian Mora was the South Defensive MVP of the game. Mora said he will play linebacker at Hancock College. His Pioneer Valley teammate, Jalen Yap, recovered a North fumble in the third quarter that ended a North drive. Yap said he will gray shirt at Hancock as a running back.