Five Santa Ynez High School softball players earned All-Channel League recognition due to their play this past spring.
One Santa Ynez player is on the First Team. That's sophomore outfielder Cierra Cloud.
Santa Ynez senior infielder Giszelle Hrehor is on the Second Team and she's joined by senior catcher Lily Martinez.
The Pirates have two players on the Honorable Mention team and they're freshman pitcher/infielder Kylie LaPointe and senior pitcher/infielder Riley Vannasap.
The Pirates went 5-17 overall and 3-12 in the Channel League. This will be the final time the Pirates land on the All-Channel League teams. The Pirate athletic teams are moving out of the CIF Southern Section and the Channel League and to the CIF Central Section and Central Coast Athletic Association, joining the schools in the Santa Maria Valley and San Luis Obispo County. The Pirates will be joined by Cabrillo and Lompoc as new CCAA members in the 2022-23 school year.
Cloud had a monster sophomore season for the Pirates. She led the team with a .548 batting average, compiling a team-best 34 hits. She was second on the team with 19 RBIs and led the Pirates with 21 runs. She had 10 doubles, team-high eight triples and three homers to lead the Pirates.
Hrehor also had a strong senior season on the softball diamond while also simultaneously competing in track and field for Santa Ynez. She was second on the team with a .481 batting average. She had 26 hits, finishing second on the team and led the Pirates with 21 RBIs. She scored 13 runs, added a team-best 11 doubles with three triples and a home run.
Martinez was very productive from the catcher position for Santa Ynez. She hit. 379 on the year with 25 hits, 18 RBIs and two runs scored. She had three doubles.
Vannasap, the senior, also had an impressive season at the plate, hitting .340 on the year. She had 18 hits in 53 at bats with 18 runs, the second-best mark on the team. She had 10 RBIs, five doubles and a triple.
The Pirates had eight players hit over .300 on the season in Cloud, Hrehor, Sierra Vannasap, Nayeli Torres, Martinez, Riley Vannasap, Sydney Gills and Kylee Johnson.
Cloud also had 18 stolen bases in 18 attempts to lead Santa Ynez. Riley Vannasap had 12 steals.
Vannasap also led the Pirates in innings pitched with 66. She had an 8.91 ERA and went 3-7. LaPointe had 50 1/3 innings on the season.