At this point in the young season, veteran Cabrillo High School softball coach Adrian Abayari says his team is ahead of where it was at this point last year.

“We’re 3-5 (1-3 in the Channel League),” said Abayari, who has been in the Cabrillo softball program program since 2005 and has been its head coach since 2012.

“We’ve only played (a few) games, but we’re ahead of where we were at this point last year.

“We finished under .500 last year. We were a team of mostly new varsity players. The pace of the game was pretty fast for them.”

In its first two league games this year, Cabrillo beat Santa Barbara and lost 8-6 to Lompoc Valley rival Lompoc. The Conqs then lost 5-3 to San Marcos on March 8 before falling 9-0 to Dos Pueblos on March 11. They then lost to El Monte Arroyo before beating Lakewood Artesia in another tournament game last Saturday, winning 7-1.

This year, Abayari has seven returning regulars. Kyra Howerton, an All-Channel League selection as a freshman last year, is one. Third-year varsity pitcher Sekai Mitchell, a junior right-hander and the No. 1 starter for the pitching staff, is another.

“Kyra was primarily a catcher for us last year,” said Abayari. “She was also a utility player out of (team) need. This year, she is our starting shortstop and backup first baseman.”

Freshman right-hander Zoey Poppins is Cabrillo’s second starting pitcher.

Mitchell and Poppins “both throw a mixture of pitches,” said Abayari.

Besides Howerton and Mitchell, the Conquistadores’ other returning regulars are center fielder Alina Terrones, outfielders Brooklyn Culliver and Sierra Torres, third baseman Mickenna Thompson and infielder Emma Dekok.

All except Dekok are seniors. “Emma was a varsity starter last year as a freshman,” said Abayari:

True, Cabrillo’s season is a few games old. However, the Conquistadores’ offense wa srobust early.

“We have six girls batting over .400,” said Abayari. One of those is freshman Kenslee Martin who was batting .429 early in the season.

Abayari said, “We’ve really been focusing on building up our pitching and hitting at this point. Our defense through the first four games really has been pretty solid.”

The Conquistadores are in their final season in the CIF Southern Section. Cabrillo is due to join the Central Section in the 2022-23 school year.

“As young as we are, the league championship is, really, something that would be tough for us to obtain this year,” said Abayari. “The focus for us is (being) above .500 and getting an at-large spot in the playoffs.”

“We have a team that can do damage in the playoffs. But the key is getting IN the playoffs."