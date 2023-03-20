Saturday night, for the first time since 2016, the South teams earned a sweep of the North in the Central Coast All-Star Basketball Spectacular.

The 31st edition of the event took place at Hancock College's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium, and the west bleachers were packed for the boys game. The South girls beat the North 68-57 with a big fourth quarter then the South boys rode a big start and defeated the North 104-85.

The South teams consisted of northern Santa Barbara County high school seniors. Their North counterparts consisted of seniors from San Luis Obispo County.

The coaches were Erik Ramos of Santa Maria and Randy Stanford of Valley Christian Academy for the South, and Alex Engel of Morro Bay for the North in the girls game, and Ryan Smalley and Justine Figuracion of Orcutt Academy for the South, and Augie Johnston of Atascadero for the North in the boys game.

Kayden Sanders of Nipomo, who played for the North, won the girls 3-point shooting contest that took place at halftime of the girls game. Sanders said afterward that she did not know where she will go to school next.

North players won the boys 3-point shooting contest, which took place before the boys game, and the slam dunk contest that took place at halftime. CJ Bell of Atascadero won the 3-point shooting contest, and Noah Morris of Arroyo Grande took the slam dunk contest.

Candace Kpetikou, a 6-foot-4 center from St. Joseph who has signed to play for Washington State, scored 26 points for the South in the girls game. She broke a record that had stood since 2013 by snaring 22 rebounds.

Jennifer Perry of Righetti set the old mark of 19 in 2004, and Hannah Gilbert of Morro Bay matched it in 2013.

Kpetikou earned the MVP award for the 2023 girls game.

"It was a mix for me of wanting to win and wanting to have fun," she said afterward. "You always strive to win, but in a game like this you want to have fun.

"I thought there was good chemistry with the girls on the team, even though we only practiced together twice before the game and weren't really running any kind of system," Kpetikou said.

Nipomo guard Makennah Simonson led the North with 15 points, and she nailed two 3-pointers en route to scoring eight points in the third to help stake the North to a 48-44 lead to start the fourth quarter. The South led 34-31 at halftime.

With both coaches making sure all their players got plenty of playing time, Kpetikou sat during the third quarter. With the North defense swarming her in the paint, Kpetikou needed help on offense in the fourth.

She got it. Cierra Bailey of Lompoc took a pass from Kpetikou and made a layup to put the South ahead for good, 53-52 at the 6:05 mark of the fourth.

Bailey made two free throws for South points 54 and 55. Orcutt Academy teammates Devyn Kendrick and Khaelii Robertson scored South points 59-through-66 as their team pulled away.

Robertson buried a 3-point shot with 1:10 left to make it 66-57 and essentially salt the game away for the South.

"Being triple-teamed (in the fourth quarter), I was looking for the open player, and my teammates came through," said Kpetikou.

Robertson scored seven points in the fourth quarter. Kendrick scored six. Even with all that attention from the North defense, Kpetikou managed to score seven points in the fourth quarter.

Robertson finished with 14 points, with 10 coming in the second half. Kendrick wound up with 11 points, with eight coming after halftime.

Consistent scoring from Gigi Woodman of Arroyo Grande, and defense from Simonson and Paso Robles forward Akasha Asberry, both of whom frequently used their strength to thwart the South offense, helped the North to its small lead before the South rallied in the fourth.

Woodman finished with 10 points, and Sanders scored eight.

South boys 104, North 85

The South shot its way to a 27-7 lead, led by 26 at one point in the second quarter then pulled away to secure the win after the North made a big rally.

Will Kuykendall of St. Joseph then Yash Patel of Righetti made consecutive 3's for the first points of the game. Gavin Edick of Valley Christian Academy, Patel and then Lorenzo Martinez of Lompoc all subsequently buried a '3' as the South lead ballooned to 27-7.

The South margin reached 51-25 at the 3:53 mark of the fourth when Jorge Adame of Santa Maria made a two-point basket. Then game MVP Jaden Pooler of San Luis Obispo helped the North gradually narrow the gap.

Pooler really started warming up when he scored North points 36-43 on two two-point baskets and a trey. Pooler made another trey, and other North players started connecting consistently from long range as well.

Dallon Scott of Paso Robles made the first of two free throws, and the North deficit was 80-64 to start the fourth quarter. Then Lucca Hart of Nipomo made two free throws, Bell sank another and it was 84-74 with 4:58 left.

Then Caleb Hughes of Righetti made a two-point basket and a trey in a 40-second span to start a run of South points on four straight possessions, and that was pretty much it. The North came no closer than 12 points thereafter.

Pooler made four 3's en route to scoring a game-high 17 points. Hart, with 13 points, and Bell, with 10, also finished in double figures for the North.

The South had balanced scoring. Jace Gomez of Pioneer Valley led the South scorers with 14 points, and Patel and center Caedin Hamilton of St. Joseph had 12 apiece.

Jackson Ollenburger of Santa Ynez wowed the crowd when he made a 3 from about seven feet past the midcourt line. He finished with 11 points, as did Adame. Hughes finished with 10. All 13 players for the South and all 10 from the North scored.

Pooler said afterward that he was unsure where he would play basketball in college.

Instead of the customary four eight-minute high school quarters, both teams played four 10-minute quarters. In the college game, the women play four 10-minute quarters, and the men play two 20-minute halves. Players in both games were allotted six personal fouls instead of the customary five.