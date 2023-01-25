The familiar happened Tuesday night. The St. Joseph varsity basketball teams each racked up a lopsided Mountain League win.

The St. Joseph boys (17-5, 8-0) beat Cabrillo 88-16 at Cabrillo. The St. Joseph girls (18-3, 8-0) defeated Cabrillo 77-25 at St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gym.

Thus far, the closest St. Joseph boys league game has been a 77-58 win at home against Mission Prep Jan. 13. The closest St. Joseph girls league game has been a 62-49 win at Hofschulte Gym against Orcutt Academy Jan. 6.

Tuesday night, St. Joseph wing Tounde Yessoufou had a huge game even by his lofty standards. The 6-foot-6 sophomore five-star recruit scored 34 points on 16-for-22 shooting from the floor and snared 17 rebounds. Caedin Hamilton put in 18 points on 8-for-12 shooting, and guard Julius Price hit half of his 10 shots from the floor en route to scoring 12 points.

Hamilton, with 12 rebounds, notched a double-double.

Avary Cain poured in 25 points and Candace Kpetikou, a 6-foot-4 senior center who signed with Washington State last fall, put in 17 as the St. Joseph girls cruised to another win. The two were a combined 16-for-25 from the floor, with Cain going 9-for-14 and hitting seven of her 12 3-point shots.

The Knights had 25 assists and just eight turnovers as a team. Annalyssa Cota had seven assists, and Mia Matautia and Maava Sat scored eight points each.

The St. Joseph teams both have six league games left. The boys will host Pioneer Valley Friday night and play at Righetti next Monday evening. Both games are set for 6:30 p.m. starts.

The St. Joseph girls will face Orcutt Academy Friday night at Lakeview Junior High School and host Righetti next Monday evening. Those games are also set for 6:30 p.m. starts.

The Cabrillo girls (9-12, 1-7) will play at Nipomo Friday night and host Mission Prep next Monday night. The Cabrillo boys (2-16, 1-7) will host Lompoc Friday night and play at Mission Prep Monday night. All four games have 6:30 p.m. tip off times.

Boys Mountain League outlook

Around the league, Lompoc beat Righetti 63-49, Mission Prep defeated Pioneer Valley 95-49 and Arroyo Grande beat Atascadero 58-41.

Behind St. Joseph, the results left Mission Prep at 7-1 in league games and Arroyo Grande at 6-2. Lompoc and Righetti were both 4-4, Atascadero was 2-6, Cabrillo was 1-7 and Pioneer Valley was 0-8.

Righetti will play at Arroyo Grande at 6:30 p.m. Friday night then host St. Joseph Monday night. Pioneer Valley will host Atascadero at 5 p.m. Monday night, three nights after playing at St. Joseph.

Girls Mountain League

Orcutt Academy 58, Mission Prep 44

The Spartans have been a solid No. 2 team in the league behind St. Joseph all season, and Orcutt Academy won this league game handily at Lakeview Junior High School Tuesday night.

Freshman center Elizabeth Johnson turned in another big game for Orcutt, with 25 points, 18 rebounds and three steals. Khaelii Robertson notched a big double-double, with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Ashley Barrientos scored 10 points for the Spartans, and Devyn Kendrick had 11 rebounds, eight assists and five steals. Daminsol Malicdem sparked the Orcutt defense in a second quarter in which the Spartans out-scored the Royals 16-2.

The Spartans will host St. Joseph at Lakeview Junior High School Friday night then play at Morro Bay at 6:30 p.m. Monday night.

Righetti 70, Nipomo 63

Makiah Cutliff scored 26 points, Bree Luna dropped in 23 and Righetti reversed things on Nipomo at Righetti's Warrior Gym after the Titans beat the Warriors in the league opener for both teams. Tori Salazar scored eight points for Righetti.

Myley Doss led Nipomo with 17 points. Kayden Sanders scored 14 and Makennah Simonson put in 11.

Righetti will host Arroyo Grande Friday night and play at St. Joseph Monday in two games slated for 6:30 p.m. starts. Nipomo will host Cabrillo Friday night at 6:30 p.m. and Arroyo Grande Saturday at 1:30 p.m., in a make-up of an earlier scheduled game that was rained out.

Standings

Behind St. Joseph, the results Tuesday night left Orcutt Academy at 7-1 in league games. Righetti followed at 5-3. Arroyo Grande was at 4-3, Nipomo at 3-4, Mission Prep at 2-6, Morro Bay at 1-6 and Cabrillo at 1-7.

Boys Ocean League

In action around the league, Santa Maria beat Orcutt Academy 66-56 on the Saints' Senior Night at Santa Maria's Wilson Gym, Nipomo beat Santa Ynez 72-64 at Nipomo, San Luis Obispo edged visiting Templeton 60-58 and Morro Bay took a 43-31 win at home against Paso Robles.

Santa Maria 66, Orcutt Academy 56

John Lupercio buried seven 3-pointers en route to scoring 23 points, and senior guard Jorge Adame notched a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Saints (13-9, 5-3) beat the Spartans. Adame also had seven assists.

Point guard Tony Morales chipped in with seven points, five steals and four assists, and Ben Quintero sank two three-pointers en route to scoring eight points. Senior forward Angel Albarenga added seven points. Albarenga sank two 3's.

Santa Maria will play at Morro Bay Friday night and host San Luis Obispo Monday night. Orcutt Academy will be at Templeton Friday night and will host Morro Bay at Lakeview Junior High School Monday night. All four games are set for 6:30 p.m. starts.

Nipomo 72, Santa Ynez 64

Lucca Hart dropped 42 points and Raemar Agnes had 14 as the Titans tagged the Pirates with their third consecutive loss in this league game at Nipomo.

Santa Ynez's standout trio of Jackson Ollenburger, Caleb Casssidy and Landon Lassahn were solid again, though their team came up short. Ollenburger put in 19 points, Cassidy had a big double-double with 17 points and 18 rebounds, and Lassahn scored 16 points.

Santa Ynez (14-6, 5-2) has back-to-back road games coming up, at Templeton Thursday night and at Paso Robles Friday night, with 6:30 p.m. starts. Nipomo will travel to San Luis Obispo Friday for a 6:30 p.m. game then play at home again, against Paso Robles Monday night at 6:30 p.m.

Standings

The two Santa Ynez losses tightened up the league race considerably. Now, San Luis Obispo is on top at 6-2 in league games, with Nipomo, Santa Ynez and Templeton all right behind at 5-2. Santa Maria was at 5-3, with Morro Bay (3-5), Paso Robles (1-6) and Orcutt Academy (0-8) trailing.

Girls Ocean League

Around the league Tuesday night, Pioneer Valley beat crosstown rival Santa Maria 59-53 in an upset at Pioneer Valley. Lompoc beat Santa Ynez 52-15 and San Luis Obispo defeated Templeton 62-34. Paso Robles and Atascadero were scheduled to play each other Wednesday night.

Standings

As of Wednesday, San Luis Obispo stood atop the league standings at 7-1 in Ocean League play. Paso Robles (6-1) and Lompoc (6-2) were just behind. Santa Maria had dropped to 5-3 in the Ocean League after a strong early start. Pioneer Valley, meanwhile, has come on strong as the league campaign has progressed and was 3-5 in league games at press time Wednesday. Templeton (2-5), Santa Ynez (1-6) and Atascadero (0-7) trailed in the league standings.