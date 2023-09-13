The St. Joseph football team has gone 23-1 in Mountain League games over the past five seasons with sixth-year coach Pepe Villasenor at the helm and, based on early season rankings, the Knights are odds on favorites to repeat as outright Mountain League champions.
St. Joseph has held the top spot in the Central California Athletic Association (CCAA) rankings all three weeks the ratings have come out this year.
The Knights' lone league loss during the Villasenor era thus far was to Paso Robles in 2021. The Knights shared the Mountain League title with the Bearcats that year. St. Joseph won the league title outright in 2018, 2019 and 2022 under Villasenor. The Knights also won a solo league championship during the spring of 2021, which was actually the truncated 2020 COVID-19 season.
Here's a look at the Mountain League football teams, many of whom are coming off a bye week.
St. Joseph
The Knights lost 2022 Mountain League MVP Darian Mensah to graduation. Mensah threw for well over 2,000 yards last year and led the Knights to a 10-2 season. Mensah signed with Tulane last fall. St. Joseph went out in the quarterfinals of the 2022 CIF Central Section Division 1 Playoffs.
St. Joseph does have Carter Vargas, one of the top backs in the area, back. Vargas ran for five touchdowns in a wild 63-52 St. Joseph win over Newbury Park Sept. 1. Linebacker Mark Pullman is a key returner for the defense, which posted a shutout in a 14-0 win at Bakersfield Christian.
Santa Ynez
Sophomore Jude Pritchard has done just fine since he stepped in for the graduated Luke Gildred who signed with Claremont McKenna earlier this year.
The Gildred-to-Daulton Beard combo was the stuff of Santa Ynez legend last year, though the injury-riddled Pirates wound up 2-5 in the Mountain League. The Pritchard-to-Beard combination hasn't been far behind so far this year.
Pritchard threw three touchdown passes to Beard as the Pirates came from behind for a 49-27 win over Santa Maria last Friday night. The season home debut for the Pirates was played on Santa Ynez's newly christened Rio Memorial Field, so-named in honor of the late Jeff and Carl Rio. Jeff Rio played for Santa Ynez and later coached the football team. Carl Rio, Jeff's father, coached in the program later, with current Santa Ynez coach and athletic director Josh McClurg.
Besides a strong passing game, running back Dallas DeForest has consistently racked up 100-plus yardage for the Pirates. The defense, however, has been suspect at times.
Mission Prep
After losing most of an uber-productive skilled position group on offense to graduation, the 2022 Mountain League runner-up has relied mainly on defense. The Royals scored just 40 points before league play started. However, they gave up only 34.
Though most of the 2022 Royals backfield, along with their receivers, graduated, Mission Prep does have one VERY productive returnee from that 2022 backfield.
That would be senior Drew Harrigan, who has rushed for an average of 127 yards a games.
Arroyo Grande
The Eagles, one of five league teams that are coming off a bye week, seem to be on the rise. Arroyo Grande routed San Luis Obispo 35-3 Sept. 1, its last game before the Eagles entered their bye week.
The Eagles have a steady quarterback, Drake Missamore, and a ground game that has produced to the tune of nearly 148 yards a game. The defense struggled in the unit's first two games then shut down the vaunted San Luis Obispo running game.
Lompoc
The Braves bid a fond farewell to the graduated Cavin Ross, who broke the Santa Barbara County career passing yardage record in 2022. New Lompoc starting quarterback Tony Arango has been solid, and he has one of the better core of receivers in the area in Nelson Maldonado, Camonte Ortiz and Jacob Manzo. Linebacker Michael Manzo helps lead a defense that was on the rise as league play approached.
Lompoc has a solid running back, junior Marcus Bailon.
Righetti
Senior Righetti quarterback Cash Carter threw eight touchdown passes before the Warriors started their Mountain League campaign under first-year coach Rus Pickett. Carter has solid receivers in Damian Meraz, Jacob Nelson and Braeden Amba, and the Warriors have a good running back in RJ Fuentes.
However, the defense is going to need to shore up if the Warriors are to make a run in the Mountain league. In particular, the Warriors gave up 35 points in a 35-28 loss to Pioneer Valley on Sept. 1, the last game before Righetti's bye week. The Panthers won the annual Battle of the Helmet between the two teams for the first time since 2016.
Nipomo
The Titans were winless in 2022, but they have some solid players back, including running back Malachi Starr, linebacker Ian Ackerman, offensive lineman Walter Boling and two-way starter Joey Beach. The Nipomo defense posted a shutout in a 28-0 win over Cabrillo but struggled in its other two outings.
Paso Robles
The Bearcats had an atypically rough time before league play began. In particular, they lost 24-14 at home to previously winless Porterville Monache last week. They have a solid receiver, Tristen Salgado, and running back, Conner Bowman. Salgado averages 72.3 yards a game in receptions, and Bowman averages 71.3 yards a game rushing. Paso Robles gave up a total of 111 points in its three non-league games.