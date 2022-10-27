There was not much change in the high school football area power rankings last week.

This week, there was even less.

Arroyo Grande and Santa Ynez swapped places in the area top 10, with Arroyo Grande's Eagles moving up from No. 6 to No. 5 and the Pirates moving down from No. 5 to No. 6 after Arroyo Grande won 62-21 when the teams played each other in a Mountain League game at Santa Ynez last week.

Templeton, at No. 10, replaced Morro Bay in the No. 10 spot after Templeton beat Morro Bay 27-9 last week.

Everyone else stayed put. St. Joseph retained its No. 1 ranking. Mission Prep stayed at No. 2, and Paso Robles held at No. 3. Lompoc was at No. 4, San Luis Obispo was at No. 7, Righetti was at No. 8 and Atascadero remained at No. 9.

There was not much movement in the area top 10's CalPreps CIF Central Section rankings among the area top 10 this week either. Arroyo Grande rose from No. 37 to No. 33. Santa Ynez dropped from No. 28 to No. 35. No one else moved either up or down more than three spots.

Here is the area top 10 at a glance.

No. 1 St. Joseph (8-1, 6-0 at Mission Prep)

Last game: Beat Lompoc 48-34. CalPreps Central Section ranking: 7 (Last week: 7).

The Knights will travel north to San Luis Obispo to face the Royals in a showdown for the Mountain League championship.

Both teams have prolific passing and running games. The St. Joseph defense has been more consistently successful, and past results against Mountain League rivals point to a St. Joseph win.

However, as the adage goes, there is a reason why teams play the games, and all that. Fans who see this one should be in for an enjoyable game.

No. 2: Mission Prep (7-2, 6-0 vs. St. Joseph)

Last game: Beat Righetti 27-20. CalPreps ranking: 18 (Last week: 17).

The Royals can move the ball on the ground or through the air. No opposing Mountain League defense has really fared well against the Mission Prep offense this season.

As for the Royals defense, the unit will be in for a stern test against the Knights offense. This one figures to be high scoring, but actual results have belied pre-game statistics countless times before.

No. 3: Paso Robles (6-3, 4-2 vs. Arroyo Grande)

Last game: Beat Nipomo 34-12. CalPreps ranking: 23 (Last week: 23).

The Bearcats have been solid all season, amassing a 2-1 record before they started their Mountain League campaign then losing only to league front runners St. Joseph and Mission Prep.

They will host an Arroyo Grande team with which it has some things in common, including a strong running game. The Paso Robles defense has been inconsistent against the stronger league offenses, but the Bearcats have usually scored enough points to win.

No. 4: Lompoc (6-3, 3-3 vs. Santa Ynez)

Last game: Lost to St. Joseph 48-34. CalPreps ranking: 25 (Last week: 25).

The Braves have a lot of guys who play two ways, and they have made a habit of staying with, or ahead of, the strongest league teams in the first half then fading in the second.

Lompoc, with its high flying offense, will seek to end its regular season on a good note at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc and gather momentum for the playoffs.

No. 5: Arroyo Grande (4-5, 3-3 at Paso Robles)

Last game: Beat Santa Ynez 62-21. CalPreps ranking: 33 (Last week: 37).

The Eagles were impressive on both sides of the ball in their win on the road last week.

They will try to finish the regular season on a good note at a tough place for visitors to succeed, War Memorial Stadium on the Flamson Middle School campus in Paso Robles. The Eagles have been on the rise lately.

No. 6: Santa Ynez (5-4, 2-4 at Lompoc)

Last game: Lost 62-21 to Arroyo Grande. CalPreps ranking: 35 (Last week: 28).

The Pirates are on a two-game losing streak, and their ground game has been negligible lately.

Santa Ynez, which has been hit hard by injuries, is another team that has a lot of two-way players. The Pirates will try to score a win at Huyck Stadium, another tough place for visitors to succeed, to finish their regular season.

No. 7: San Luis Obispo (7-2, 4-1 vs. Templeton)

Last game: Beat Santa Maria 34-14 Oct. 14. Cal Preps ranking: 40 (Last week: 39).

If the Tigers are still smarting from losing a 24-6 halftime lead in an eventual 28-24 loss to Atascadero in their second league game, the Tigers haven't shown it. They have won three straight since.

San Luis Obispo has a rushing attack that is at least on a par with any other in the area.

No. 8: Righetti (1-8, 0-6 at Nipomo)

Last week: Lost to Mission Prep 27-19. CalPreps ranking: 50 (Last week: 50).

The Warriors gave Mission Prep a big scare last week. The Royals led by only a point before getting a late touchdown.

Righetti has shown well of late and will try to finish its season on a good note.

No. 9: Atascadero (6-3, 5-0 vs. Pioneer Valley)

Last week: Beat Cabrillo 45-28. Cal Preps ranking: 52 (Last week: 51).

With a crunching ground game, the Greyhounds are on the verge of winning the league title. The 'Hounds have scored no fewer than 27 points in any league game this year.

Atascadero began its league campaign with two comeback wins from three scores down to start the second half each time and has kept rolling.

No. 10: Templeton (6-3, 3-2 at San Luis Obispo)

Last game: Beat Morro Bay 27-9. CalPreps ranking: 65 (Last week: 68).

After an upset loss to Pioneer Valley at home the week before, the Eagles responded with a solid win against Morro Bay in their last outing.

The Eagles will try to ride a strong running game into the playoffs.