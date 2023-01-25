Grace Mensah knew the result of her free kick would be a good one before the ball hit the ground.

The St. Joseph midfielder booted the ball seven yards out from the Santa Ynez goal from the left of the penalty box. Mensah jumped up and down as the ball crossed the goal line in midair in the sixth minute for the first goal of the game before landing in the back of the net.

The Mensah goal sent the Knights on their way to a 4-1 win over Santa Ynez at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium Tuesday night. The Knights (15-1-1, 6-1-1) won their sixth straight and strengthened their hold on first place in the Mountain League. The Pirates are 4-7-1, 2-4-1.

The Knights are rolling again after a loss and a tie in their first two league games after entering league play 9-0 overall.

"We had a lot of shots the first two (league) games, but they didn't go in," Mensah said after her team won Tuesday night. "Plus, I think we came into league play a little soft coming off that nine-game winning streak. We thought we could just go out there and win."

Shortly after the first Mensah goal, the head referee called a foul on Santa Ynez goalkeeper Devyn Hazard on a close play in the Pirates penalty box. Hazard, furious about the call, drew a yellow card. However, Mariah Lopez's penalty kick was high.

Daisy Guerrero replaced Hazard in goal for the Pirates and made a tough save late in the first half. However, the Pirates were tagged for another foul in the box later, and this time Isabella Ruiz made good on the penalty kick, giving the Knights a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Mensah put a beautifully-placed right-to-left kick from about 10 yards out into the net early in the second half. Guerrero was shaken up several minutes later, and Hazard came back in.

Hazard saved a St. Joseph shot, but the ball got past her and Chanelle Aceves, in a scramble in front of the net, knocked the ball in for the last St. Joseph game.

With just under 13 minutes left, a St. Joseph defender tried to clear a good free kick by Santa Ynez's Kiera Hazard from about 45 yards out, but the ball went backwards off the defender's head. Back-up St. Joseph goalkeeper Annie Heybl had no chance to get to the ball, and it went into the net for an own goal against the Knights, the last score of the game.

The Knights didn't exactly dominate possession time, but they did have the ball most of the time. Mensah, who signed with Oregon last fall, and Elizabeth Vega quarterbacked the St. Joseph attack effectively, with help from Ruiz. Vega assisted on one St. Joseph goal in the second half, and Trinity Fuller assisted on another.

Vega went out of the game late with an injury but seemed OK on the bench afterward.

Santa Ynez, mainly in the first half, put on some good pressure, but Fuller, Marissa Jordan and Abigail Zwilling led a St. Joseph defense that denied most of the Santa Ynez thrusts.

Remy Waldron, the starting St. Joseph goalkeeper, was solid in goal again for the Knights. She made nine saves. Hazard made two saves from point blank range to keep her team in contention in the first half.

Santa Ynez will play at Cabrillo Thursday night at 6 p.m. then host Cabrillo in a 6 p.m. Friday night game. St. Joseph will host Santa Maria, who played the Knights to a draw in the first round, at 6 p.m. Friday night.

Girls basketball

Lompoc 52, Santa Ynez 15

Makayla Figuereo scored 24 points, leading the Braves (9-12, 6-2) to an Ocean League win on the road.

Figuereo buried six of her 10 3-point shots. Kylee Garcia had 12 points and five steals for the Braves, Liz Alcantara scored six points, and Miran Mangino had four.

Tara Terrones had eight assists, six steals and four rebounds for the Braves. The Pirates dropped to 7-14, 1-6.

Lompoc will host San Luis Obispo at 6:30 p.m. Friday night then travel to Paso Robles Monday for another 6:30 pm. league game. Santa Ynez will host Paso Robles Friday night and play at Templeton Monday night in 6:30 p.m. starts.

Girls soccer

Lompoc 4, Pioneer Valley 0

Avi Anguiano scored all the goals as the Braves (5-10, 3-4) took an Ocean League win against the Panthers (2-16-1, 1-6).

Lompoc will host Nipomo at 6 p.m. Friday and play at Mission Prep at 5:30 p.m. next Monday night. Pioneer Valley will face Templeton at home Friday night and travel to Morro Bay Monday for a road game. Both games are set for 6 p.m. starts.

Boys soccer

Lompoc 1, San Luis Obispo 1

Misa Carbajal, with an Andre Herrera assist, scored the goal for the Braves (5-7-3, 2-4-3) as they played the Tigers (7-3-4, 3-1-2) to a draw in a Mountain League game.

The Braves will face Lompoc Valley rival Cabrillo at 6:45 p.m. Friday night then host Arroyo Grande Tuesday night in a 6 p.m. game.

Boys basketball

Lompoc 63, Righetti 49

Lorenzo Martinez tossed in 29 points, Chase Overman scored 15, and the Braves (10-9, 4-4) squared their Mountain League record with a win over the Warriors (10-10, 4-4).

The Braves will play at Lompoc Valley rival Cabrillo Friday night at 6:30 p.m. then host Arroyo Grande Monday in another 6:30 p.m. start. Righetti will play at Arroyo Grande Friday night and host St. Joseph Monday evening. Both games are set for 6:30 p.m. starts.