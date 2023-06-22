St. Joseph right-hander Taylor Mediano has a wide variety of pitches, and she used them well enough to beat opposing hitters most of the time in 2023.
Mediano went 13-2 with a 1.50 ERA in 21 appearances in the circle in helping the Knights to a 21-5, 13-1 campaign and the Mountain League championship. She also batted .337.
The St. Joseph sophomore is the 2023 Times All-Area Softball Team MVP. Mediano helped the Knights to a 16-game winning streak before they went out in the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 2 Playoffs.
"I primarily like to use my fastball, riseball and curveball," said Mediano. "I do have a changeup, an off-speed curveball and a drop."
Mediano struck out 163 batters and walked just 29 during the 2023 season. She pitched four solo shutouts and combined with CharliRay Escobedo on another.
The Knights used the Mediano-Escobedo pitching combo most of the year but went strictly with Mediano on the mound their last seven games. Escobedo played first base when she wasn't pitching.
As a hitter, Mediano was second on the team in batting average behind freshman outfielder Kaycie Gavlak who hit .456. Mediano led the Knights in RBIs with 20.
The No. 1 Knights were riding a 16-game winning steak before falling 9-1 to No. 4 Madera in the divisional semifinals at St. Louis de Montfort, St. Joseph's home site.
"I think we did pretty good for the whole season," said Mediano, who completed her second year on the varsity.
"We just got unlucky the last game."
Mediano plays no position except pitcher. Though she just finished her sophomore year in high school, Mediano already knows she wants to pitch at the collegiate level.
Halfway through her time in high school, Mediano has already put in a lot of softball time. "I've been playing softball since I was five years old," she said.
Mediano has played travel ball in summers past for the Los Alamitos-based Wildcats age group team in Southern California.
"I'll play for them again this summer, just a different Wildcats age group team, the 16-U team," Mediano said.