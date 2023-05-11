According to its seeding, the St. Joseph boys basketball team was not supposed to win any postseason title this year.

Instead, under veteran coach Tom Mott, the Knights won two.

Ranked No. 3 in both the CIF Central Section Division 1 and CIF State Open Division State Playoffs, the Knights scored double-digits road wins in both title games, 74-58 over No. 1 Fresno Clovis West in the Central Section Division 1 championship game and 72-58 at No. 1 Modesto Christian in the Northern California Regional title match-up, handing the Crusaders their first home loss of the season.

Mott is the Times Boys All-Area Basketball Team Coach of the Year. The Knights turned the tables on the Golden Eagles after Clovis West beat St. Joseph in overtime in the Central Section Division 1 title game last year.

The Knights gave it a run against Studio City Harvard Westlake, the top boys basketball team in California, in the state title game at Sacramento but lost 76-65.

Nevertheless, "We had high expectations for this season, and our group of guys did an incredible job in exceeding them," said Mott, who is also St. Joseph's athletic director.

"Everyone was united toward a common goal of winning a CIF (Central Section divisional) championship and making a run in the state playoffs, and the guys delivered."

The Knights got a first-round bye in the regional then won 87-76 at San Ramon Dougherty Valley in the semis, tagging the Wildcats with their first home loss of the year. St. Joseph finished 28-7 overall, and the Knights rolled to the Mountain League championship with a 14-0 league campaign.

Their closest league game was an 86-69 home win over Mission Prep in February.

St. Joseph sophomore wing Tounde Yessoufou, a 6-foot-6 five-star recruit, was the Mountain League MVP. He averaged nearly 28 points a game.

Yessoufou got lots of help. St. Joseph senior guard Luis Marin, senior center Caedin Hamilton and freshman guard Julius Price all made the All-Mountain League First Team. Senior guard Will Kuykendall made the All-League Second Team, and senior guard Slayde Lowe earned Honorable Mention.

Mott praised his coaching staff and team managers.

"This year's team scored the ninth-most points in California history (2,412)," said Mott. "We couldn't have accomplished that without our offensive coordinator, Garrett Wood.

"A ton of credit goes to our big man coach James Jones for his work in developing Caedin Hamilton into one of the best bigs in California," Mott said.

Hamilton averaged 2.6 points and 3.8 rebounds a game in 2021-22. In 2022-23, Hamilton averaged a double-double, 12.1 points and 10.3 rebounds a game, helping the Knights overcome the loss of graduated guard Dre Roman, who averaged 14 points and 7.5 rebounds during the 2021-22 campaign.

Besides lauding Wood and Jones, Mott also complimented another Knights assistant coach, Eliot Davis.

"Our defensive coordinator, Eliot Davis, always prepared our guys to defend at a high level, no matter who the opponent was," said Mott.

Mott said, "Individual accolades are always appreciated, but as a coaching staff our goal is to prepare our guys to be good people, good students and the best basketball players possible.

"An award like this would never be possible without a group of hard-working assistant coaches and team managers that all work together for a common goal."

Mott specifically praised St. Joseph's two team managers, Noah San Juan and Jordan Simkins.

The 2023-24 St. Joseph team will lose six graduated seniors including 2022-23 starters Marin, Hamilton and Kuykendall, and reserves Lowe, Darian Mensah and Randy Telcide. Mensah, who signed last fall to play quarterback for Tulane next football season, scored eight points against Modesto Christian.

As for his 2022-23 team, "This team was a special group, and they will always be remembered as one one of the greatest ever," said Mott.