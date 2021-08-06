San Diego State has landed the area's top recruit.

Lompoc running back Sheldon Canley Jr., who will be a senior this fall, announced his commitment to the Aztecs Friday morning.

Canley picked San Diego State over offers from San Jose State, Colorado State, Nevada, Washington State and William & Mary.

In 15 games at Lompoc, Canley has rushed for 1,320 yards on 136 carries and 22 touchdowns. He also has 162 yards receiving and another score. His junior season was limited to four games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Canley had a stellar track season, dropping his personal best to 10.64 in the 100-meter dash and advancing to the CIF Southern Section Division 3 Finals.

Over the summer, Canley noted that San Diego State earned an edge in his recruitment. He made his first official visit to San Diego State in June.

"(San Diego State) showed more interest in me than other schools, so I'm looking toward them," Canley told the Times in April.

Lompoc coach Andrew Jones thinks SDSU is a "great fit for Sheldon. With his work ethic and elite speed, I believe he will thrive in their system. They've been known to develop running backs to the next level."

San Diego State has certainly produced its share of talented running backs. Donnell Pumphrey was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 after setting the all-time NCAA Division I rushing record with 6,405 yards.

Marshall Faulk played at San Diego State before being drafted in 1994. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011. Rashaad Penny and Ronnie Hillman both starred at SDSU before being drafted and having multi-year NFL careers.

Canley's father, a former running back himself, starred at Lompoc High in the 1980s, earning the Northern League MVP honor as a senior at Lompoc and taking All-CIF recognition. He then played at Hancock College, where he earned All-American honors.

Canley Sr. went on to star at San Jose State from 1988-90 and was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame in 2010. At one point, Canley held 12 school records at SJSU. In three seasons at San Jose State, Canley rushed for 2,513 yards on 576 carries for 27 touchdowns. He also had 828 yards receiving and three more scores. Canley had two return touchdowns and 1,800 yards on returns during his days with the Spartans.

"The CanFam is very proud of young Sheldon's recent SDSU commitment!" Canley Sr. said in a text. "His RB skillset will thrive in the Aztec offensive scheme. He has worked extremely hard through this entire process of getting himself ready to play at the next level. I can truly say we are excited for him and are blessed for the opportunity that awaits him in sunny San Diego. God is good!"

Canley Sr. was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the 1991 NFL draft and spent his first professional season on injured reserve. After that he was on the NFL rosters of the New York Jets and Denver Broncos, before finishing his playing career for the Baltimore Stallions of the Canadian Football League in 1994.

San Diego State went 4-4 during an abbreviated spring season. The Aztecs are coached by Brady Hoke and Jeff Horton serves as running backs coach and associate head coach. All of SDSU's top running backs were either a junior or senior during the spring season. Greg Bell, a senior, rushed for 687 yards to lead the team last year.

Lompoc is set to kick off its season Friday, Aug. 20 with a home game against Paso Robles. The Braves then play at Righetti on Aug. 27.