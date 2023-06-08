Significant changes in the makeup of the Central California Athletic Association (CCAA) baseball leagues for 2024 will take place if the tentative format holds.

The format calls for a Sunset League to be added for most spring sports, in addition to the current Mountain and Ocean Leagues. This would split teams into one six-team league and two five-team leagues in most spring sports, in place of the current eight teams in the Mountain League and eight in the Ocean alignment.

Under the new format, two of the three 2023 Ocean League baseball tri-champions, Cabrillo and Atascadero, would join the Mountain League, along with current members Righetti, Arroyo Grande and St. Joseph. Pioneer Valley, the other 2023 Ocean League tri-champion, would join the Sunset League along with Lompoc, Mission Prep, Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo.

Orcutt Academy, Nipomo, Paso Robles, Templeton, Santa Maria and Santa Ynez would play in the Ocean League. Lompoc, Santa Ynez, Templeton and Paso Robles played in the Mountain League in 2023. Mission Prep, Morro Bay, San Luis Obispo and Morro Bay played in the Ocean League.

The 2023 CCAA 11-man football leagues will remain the same, with the same eight 2022 Mountain League teams and the same seven Ocean League squads.

In boys tennis, traditional Ocean League power Orcutt Academy would return to that league after competing in the Mountain League this past season.

The Cabrillo baseball team and Orcutt Academy boys tennis squad both lost in Central Section divisional championship events this spring. The Cabrillo baseball team played at San Marcos in the first round of the regional baseball playoffs last month.

There will be eight competitive 2024 CCAA Stunt teams - Nipomo, Morro Bay, Paso Robles, Arroyo Grande, St. Joseph, Atascadero, San Luis Obispo and Mission Prep.

Here is the tentative 2024 CCAA league alignment for various spring sports. A re-leaguing format for track was unavailable.

Boys Golf

Mountain League: St. Joseph, Templeton, San Luis Obispo, Righetti, Mission Prep, Arroyo Grande.

Sunset League: Cabrillo, Santa Ynez, Paso Robles, Nipomo, Morro Bay.

Ocean League: Pioneer Valley, Atascadero, Lompoc, Orcutt Academy, Santa Maria.

Softball

Mountain League: Arroyo Grande, Righetti, Lompoc, Paso Robles, St. Joseph.

Sunset League: Atascadero, Cabrillo, Pioneer Valley, Mission Prep, Templeton.

Ocean League: Morro Bay, Nipomo, Orcutt Academy, Santa Ynez, San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria.

Boys tennis

Mountain League: San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande, St. Joseph, Mission Prep, Santa Ynez.

Sunset League: Cabrillo, Lompoc, Templeton, Orcutt Academy, Pioneer Valley, Paso Robles.

Ocean League: Righetti, Atascadero, Nipomo, Morro Bay, Santa Maria.

Boys volleyball

Mountain League: Arroyo Grande, Cabrillo, Templeton, St. Joseph, Santa Ynez, San Luis Obispo.

Sunset League: Atascadero, Paso Robles, Nipomo, Morro Bay, Pioneer Valley.

Ocean League: Righetti, Lompoc, Orcutt Academy, Mission Prep, Santa Maria.

Swim

Mountain League: Arroyo Grande, Righetti, Paso Robles, Atascadero, San Luis Obispo.

Sunset League: Cabrillo, Orcutt Academy, Lompoc, Nipomo, Santa Ynez.

Ocean League: Mission Prep, Santa Maria, Morro Bay, Pioneer Valley, Templeton.

Beach volleyball

Mountain League: Mission Prep, Arroyo Grande, San Luis Obispo, Santa Ynez.

Ocean League: Morro Bay, Righetti, Nipomo, Paso Robles, St. Joseph.