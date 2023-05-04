Cody Smith knew the late Terry Newby for some 30 years. The last time he could remember Newby yelling at anyone was, well, never.
Neither could his father, Bryn Smith, a former major league pitcher who has been, as Newby was and Cody Smith is, a baseball fixture on the Central Coast for decades. Bryn Smith also knew Newby for decades.
"He was my 13-year-old Babe Ruth coach," Cody Smith said of Newby. "My dad and I talked quite a bit about him after he passed.
"My dad asked me, 'Do you ever remember a time when he yelled?' And I said, 'No, I don't.'"
Cody Smith said, "During (the celebration of life for Newby), there was an open mic-type thing and my dad asked his wife and children, 'Did he ever yell at you guys?' And they said, 'No.'"
Newby died last March at the age of 70. "They never made a diagnosis when Terry was sick," said Stacy Newby, Terry's wife of 42 years. "That's what makes it all the more frustrating."
When it came to baseball on the Central Coast, you name it, Terry Newby pretty much did it.
He played baseball at Santa Maria High School and Hancock College. He coached at both places. Santa Maria Indians and Santa Maria Packers semi-pro baseball, youth sports, including with his children, Michelle and Brett, high school baseball at St. Joseph and Pioneer Valley. Newby coached it all, either as a head coach or an assistant.
Terry and Stacy Newby were an integral part of the area Babe Ruth baseball scene through multiple presidential administrations. In fact, "I got involved with Babe Ruth probably 40-plus years ago," Stacy Newby said. "I was the District 6 commissioner, I was the president of Santa Maria Babe Ruth.
"I've been out of Babe Ruth for three years," said Stacy Newby. Before she exited, Stacy Newby oversaw many district Babe Ruth tournaments at Elks Field in Santa Maria and multiple state Babe Ruth tournaments there.
She said her husband had a passion for playing sports and for those who played them. Besides being involved in adult basketball, "He coached about 50 years," said Stacy Newby. "It seemed like he was always coaching something. He had a passion for those kids. He loved those kids."
Scott Nickason is another long-time Santa Maria baseball player and coach. He is a veteran Hancock assistant coach, and coached the Santa Maria Indians and the Santa Maria Packers for years. He also coached baseball at his alma mater, Santa Maria, and coached the 2013 Righetti softball team that won the CIF Southern Section Division 3 championship.
"I knew Terry for 38 years, since back in '84 when I was playing Babe Ruth and he was my coach," said Nickason.
"We started together with the Indians, then Terry, (Bryn Smith), Jim Allen and I formed the Santa Maria Packers."
The Santa Maria Indians organization ended in 2009, after 65 years. Allen, another veteran Central Coach coach, eventually became the Packers' head coach after the Packers parted ways with the Indians organization.
"I kind of organized everything," as far as scheduling and so forth, said Nickason, "But we were all there to coach."
"During the time Terry coached, I was struck by how much he was teaching the young men, not just about baseball but about life," said Nickason. "The impact he had on young men's lives was incredible. There was a bit of Terry that every kid he coached took with him."
Newby was an assistant coach for Cody Smith at St. Joseph then when Smith went to Pioneer Valley, where he has been the baseball coach since the 2018-19 season. "He was always by my side," said Smith.
"I'd ask him for advice, like, 'Should we walk this guy?' Should we pitch to this guy? What do you think?' He was always calm," said Smith. "He would just come around and talk to you like an adult, the way it should be. There was always that calm gear."
Nickason said, "As a player, you always knew where you stood with Terry, but it was never about being critical.
"Whenever he coached Babe Ruth, high school, summer ball, Hancock, there was never a dull moment. There was always laughter on that ball field," said Nickason.
"He will be sorely missed."