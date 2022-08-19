The high school football landscape has been constantly in motion over the last decade, with competitive equity driving much of the change.

The 2022 season, though, may feature the biggest one-year shift this century.

This season will look much different than the last. The main move behind the new feel to the area is the realignment of schools, with Santa Ynez, Lompoc and Cabrillo re-joining athletic programs of the schools in Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo County.

Though this season is much different than the '21 season, it's really the more natural lineup.

Most area schools stuck together for much of their history in the CIF Southern Section, with teams most recently spending time in the Northern League or Los Padres League.

But when schools in Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo County moved to the CIF Central Section five years ago, searching for competitive equity while avoiding long, costly trips to Southern California, three schools decided to stay in the CIF Southern Section, creating an odd split.

That fracture has healed and what's old is new again.

That's created a sizable impact on the current football season. Last year, Lompoc, the area leader with five CIF Southern Section titles, was in the Channel League, playing league games two hours south in Oxnard.

Santa Ynez and Cabrillo were in the Pacific View League, playing league games in Ventura.

The teams that moved to the CIF Central Section tried to find the right fit for leagues, even using three four-team leagues in 2019.

Now that's all gone. For our coverage area, there are two full-size leagues.

There will be eight teams in the Mountain League this fall: Arroyo Grande, Lompoc, Mission Prep, Nipomo, Paso Robles, Righetti, Santa Ynez and St. Joseph. Lompoc's furthest league game will be up to Paso Robles. Lompoc hasn't faced this much league competition since they were in the PAC 7 League in 2009.

The Ocean League will have seven teams: Atascadero, Cabrillo, Morro Bay, Pioneer Valley, San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria and Templeton.

"I think it's cool in a lot of ways, playing all local teams," Santa Ynez coach Josh McClurg said. "Nothing against the Santa Barbara and Ventura guys, it's just a DIFFERENT brand of football down there. I enjoy it much more playing against guys that I've known forever. I was a player or an assistant coach when they were coaching. We had great relationships and with all of us coaching against each other either in passing days or in the old Los Padres League. The league is going to be crazy tough but it should prepare us for the playoffs."

McClurg is one of the longest-tenured area coaches now, having been the head coach at Santa Ynez since the 2012 season. Lompoc's Andrew Jones is entering his 13th season in charge. Vic Cooper has been at Atascadero for several decades. Arroyo Grande's Mike Hartman has spent more than a decade coaching at by AG and St. Joseph.

Teams that the Times covered last year were split among four leagues playing opponents in three counties. Now it's just two leagues and two counties. Again, a much more natural fit.

"Any time you add strong opponents, the league is a much tougher league this year, you have to be prepared," St. Joseph coach Pepe Villaseñor said of the new-look Mountain League. "Every team in the league is distinct. It's not like everyone is running the same offense or defense. All the coaches are very good coaches and they'll have their teams prepared. It's going to be tough."

Bigger leagues also mean fewer non-league games, which most coaches and athletic directors prefer as they have to schedule fewer non-league games every season. Mountain League teams will play seven league games and three non-league games during the regular season while Ocean League teams will play six league games and four non-league games.