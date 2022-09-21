Another busy area football week is coming up, with another round of predictions to come.

Arroyo Grande is 1-3, 0-1, but the Eagles are highly regarded. They will try to derail the top-ranked team in the area, St. Joseph (3-1, 1-0), which has won at least a share of the last four Mountain League championships (three outright, one shared).

Eagles coach Mike Hartman coached the Knights several years ago. Kickoff for this Mountain League game is set for 7 p.m. Friday night at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium.

Lompoc (4-0, 1-0) is the only unbeaten team in the area. The Braves will play at Paso Robles (3-1, 1-0) in another Mountain League match-up. Four games in, this will be the Bearcats' home opener.

San Luis Obispo remains the odds-on favorite to win the Ocean League championship. The Tigers (4-1, 1-0) will play at Atascadero in a league game Friday night.

OK, so here are the predictions. It has been awhile since the author has made predictions concerning high school football games, and he is an unimpressive 19-12-1 this season when it comes to picking NFL games for fun.

Nonetheless, here goes.

Arroyo Grande (1-3, 0-1) at St. Joseph (3-1, 1-0).

The Eagles have a lot of guys who can get the job done, including quarterback Drake Missamore who threw for three scores last week and Damian Santos, who caught seven passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns.

Trouble is, the Eagles give up a lot of points - about 28 a game. And the Knights are proficient when it comes to scoring points.

Their multifaceted quarterback, Darian Mensah, is one of the top run-pass threats in the area. He gets a lot of help, from the likes of Collin Fasse, Malakai Langley, Carter Vargas and others.

The Knights simply figure to have too much for the Eagles in this one.

The Pick: St. Joseph 31, Arroyo Grande 20.

Lompoc (4-0, 1-0) at Paso Robles (3-1, 1-0)

This looms as one of the more intriguing area match-ups this week, as the Bearcats will finally play at their War Memorial Stadium, on the Flamson Middle School campus, for the first time this year.

It is not exactly a given that the Braves will stay unbeaten. The Bearcats showed off a tough between-the-tackles run game in an impressive 31-6 win at Righetti last week.

Durable Paso Robles running back Leo Kemp ran for 193 yards and two touchdowns, and seemed to get stronger as the game went on.

However, Lompoc quarterback Cavin Ross has already thrown for 1,210 yards and 18 touchdowns this year. He has THREE receivers - Nelson Maldonado, Monte Criz and Rudy Elizondo, who average more than 70 yards in receptions per game.

Besides, Lompoc runs for almost 145 yards a game. All that offense should help add up to a Lompoc win.

The pick: Lompoc 34, Paso Robles 27.

Santa Ynez (3-1, 0-1) at Righetti (1-3, 0-1)

Mission Prep edged Santa Ynez, 32-27, in a mild upset last week. Paso Robles, meanwhile, throttled Righetti.

The visiting Pirates have plenty of offense. They average about 36 points a game. Luke Gildred quarterbacks an offense that can move the ball through the air (266 yards a game) and the ground (174).

Santa Ynez came up a bit short against Mission Prep in its toughest test to date, and coach Tony Payne's Righetti teams have shown before that they can rebound from a bad game.

However, the Warriors this year have also shown they are vulnerable against the run and the pass, and the Pirates are capable when it comes to both.

The Pick: Santa Ynez 30, Righetti 14.

Mission Prep (2-2, 1-0) at Nipomo (0-4, 0-1)

The Royals won a Central Section divisional championship in eight-man ball several years ago. Mission Prep has a capable 11-man group this year.

Nipomo has a two-way stalwart in running back Gabe Evans, but the Titans and first-year coach Stephen Field have had a rough go of it this year.

The Royals beat favored Santa Ynez last week, and they figure to win handily this week.

The Pick: Mission Prep 28, Nipomo 11.

Pioneer Valley (1-3, 0-1) at Cabrillo (2-2, 0-1)

The Panthers scored a rousing 28-27 win at home over Dos Palos two weeks ago in a game in which both teams were seeking their first win. However, visiting Morro Bay beat the Panthers decisively, 38-21, last week at Pioneer Valley in both teams' league opener.

After not winning a game for the past multiple years, the Conquistadores opened 2022 with two wins. However, they have struggled since and were routed by San Luis Obispo last week.

They have a capable running back in Jude Anderson and a good linebacker in Robert Rojas. However, the Panthers, with running backs Anthony Arias and Allan Jimenez and linebacker Jose Gutierrez, should make enough plays on offense and stops on defense to win this one.

The pick: Pioneer Valley 22, Cabrillo 7.

Santa Maria (2-2, 0-1) at Templeton (3-1, 0-0)

The Saints will have to rebound from a wrenching loss if they are to get their first Ocean League win. They couldn't hold a 24-7 halftime lead against Atascadero at home last week, and the Greyhounds rallied for a 28-24 win.

After losing their season opener, the Eagles have out-scored their last three opponents by a combined 99-23.

The guess here is that the Eagles will make their league debut a successful one.

The pick: Templeton 27, Santa Maria 10

San Luis Obispo (4-1, 1-0) at Atascadero (2-3, 1-0)

The momentum the Greyhounds generated with their win last week won't be enough this time.

The pick: San Luis Obispo 28, Atascadero 9.