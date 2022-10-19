Big rivalry games highlight the week nine area high school football match-ups.

St. Joseph has never beaten Lompoc in a football game The Knights, who are the co-leaders in the Mountain League along with Mission Prep, will get their chance Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium.

All area games this week are set for 7 p.m. Friday night.

The annual Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley Main Street Classic game has drawn at least as big a turnout as any area match-up in recent years. The crosstown rivals will go at it in an Ocean League game at Pioneer Valley in the Panthers' Homecoming.

Mission Prep will play at Righetti as the Royals attempt to maintain at least a share of the Mountain League lead. Two Ocean League match-ups, Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley, along with Templeton at Morro Bay, figure to be particularly tight picks.

The Santa Ynez at Arroyo Grande Mountain League match-up also figures to be close. Ocean League member San Luis Obispo (7-2, 4-1) has a bye.

Here is a look at the area games, with the picks. The writer's record so far:

Last week: 5-3.

Season: 21-8.

Mountain League

Lompoc (6-2, 3-2) at St. Joseph (7-1, 5-0)

The Knights have retained the top area football ranking all year. Starting this week, when St. Joseph goes against Cavin Ross and Co., the sturdy Knights defense will face by far its toughest league tests this season. St. Joseph wraps up its regular season Oct. 28.

Ross set the Santa Barbara County career passing yardage record, 7,534 yards, last week when he completed 19 of his 23 passes for 293 yards and six touchdowns as the Braves beat Nipomo 49-0 in a Mountain League game. Ross is the reigning Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Athlete of the Week.

The 6-foot-1, 193-pound quarterback has a trio of exceptionally good receivers, Nelson Maldonado, Rudy Elizondo and Monte Ortiz. However, the Lompoc defense has fared poorly each time it has gone against one of the stronger league offenses.

St. Joseph, with quarterback Darian Mensah, running back Carson Vargas and wide receiver Collin Fasse, among others, has plenty of wherewithal on offense itself. Besides, the 17 points Arroyo Grande scored are the most the Knights defense has yielded in a league game. The Braves gave up 37 points to the Eagles in a 42-37 win.

When it comes to taking the Braves, this figures to be the Knights' year at last. The Lompoc defense doesn't figure to hold up well enough.

The pick: St. Joseph 38, Lompoc 24.

Mission Prep (6-2, 5-0) at Righetti (1-7, 0-5)

The Righetti defense was game against the St. Joseph offense last week, but the Knights eventually rolled up more than 400 yards of offense in a 34-7 win.

The Warriors will face another high-powered offense in the Mission Prep unit. Royals quarterback Colby White is one of the better passers in the area, he has a go-to receiver in Jamar Howard, and no defense in the league has been able to slow down Royals running back Drew Harrigan.

Ryan Lopez has been a stalwart linebacker for the Warriors, Brian Monighetti has been a solid two-way player and Braden Claborn has been a reliable quarterback. However, their top player on offense, Isaiah Abrigo, left early in the game against St. Joseph with what appeared to be a shoulder injury. His status for Friday night was uncertain at press time.

The Royals appear to have too much for the Warriors in this one.

The pick: Mission Prep 35, Righetti 17.

Santa Ynez (5-3, 2-3) at Arroyo Grande (3-5, 2-3)

The teams seem fairly evenly matched in multiple areas. They both have good quarterbacks, Luke Gildred for Santa Ynez and Drake Missamore for Arroyo Grande. Daulton Beard has been one of the top 15 receivers in the state for the visiting Pirates. Missamore has multiple reliable receivers he can throw to for the home-standing Eagles.

However, the Eagles' running game has remained steady and the Pirates' running game has nearly disappeared in recent weeks. Besides, winless Nipomo ran right at the banged-up Pirates successfully then last week, Paso Robles star Leo Kemp ran wild against Pirates, for 384 yards in a 21-16 Bearcats win at Santa Ynez.

The running game figures to be the difference for the Eagles Friday night.

The pick: Arroyo Grande 31, Santa Ynez 24.

Nipomo (0-8, 0-5) at Paso Robles (5-3, 3-2)

Both teams run the ball with success, but the Bearcats are better at it.

Senior Gabe Evans, a running back-linebacker, has been outstanding for the Titans this year, but Kemp and co. figure to cruise in this one.

The pick: Paso Robles 40, Nipomo 17.

Ocean League

Santa Maria (3-6, 1-4) at Pioneer Valley (3-5, 2-2)

The excitement level for this one is always high, but some of the pressure is off for both teams.

Both have qualified for the CIF Central Section playoffs by being assured of winding up with the minimum .300 winning percentage they need to get in. Santa Maria sewed up a playoff berth with a 22-7 win against Cabrillo at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc two weeks ago. Pioneer Valley punched its ticket with a big 28-21 road win at Templeton last week.

The teams have played each other in every season since 2006, save last year when COVID-19 issues caused the cancellation of their scheduled game. Santa Maria has beaten Pioneer Valley just once, 10-6 in 2019.

This year, the Panthers have the stronger running game. Anthony Arias and Jaylen Yap combine for 162.1 rushing yards a game.

The Saints, with junior Josue Elena who has blossomed into one of the leading quarterbacks in the area, have the better passing game. However, Elena did not play in Santa Maria's 34-14 home league loss against San Luis Obispo last week. Adrian Pasos stepped in for Elena and completed 10 of his 16 passes for 52 yards. He did not throw a touchdown pass or an interception.

Elena's status for Friday night was not known at press time.

Their running game figures to carry the Panthers through what shapes up as a close rivalry game.

The pick: Pioneer Valley 28, Santa Maria 21.

Cabrillo (2-6, 0-4) at Atascadero (5-3, 4-0)

After a 1-3 non-league slate, the Greyhounds have roared to four straight league wins. Their largest margin of victory during that streak has been 12 points.

The Conquistadores have lost six straight. They have some stalwarts, such as quarterback-defensive back Blake Gregory, wide receiver Jude Anderson and linebacker Robert Rojas, but the Greyhounds, with a steady running game featuring backs Trey and Kane Cooks (175.7 rushing yards a game, Trey averages 101.8) figure to win comfortably this time.

The pick: Atascadero 35, Cabrillo 10

Templeton (5-3, 2-2) at Morro Bay (4-4, 2-2)

This one is a close call.

Templeton's Eagles took Atascadero to overtime before falling 27-21. The Greyhounds beat Morro Bay's Pirates 40-28 last week. Pioneer Valley beat Templeton 28-21. The Pirates beat the Panthers fairly handily, 38-21. Santa Maria pushed Templeton, losing 21-17. The Pirates beat the Saints 34-16.

Both teams have strong running games, Templeton with a solid trio of backs in Landen Miller, Dylan Kriling and Wyatt Ramey who combine for 180.9 rushing yards a game and Morro Bay, with Nami Hoag and a dual running-passing threat in quarterback Nicky Johnson.

Johnson, who had made big plays with his arms and his legs and has a strong corps of receivers led by big play-threat Aiden Blackwood, figures to make the difference for the Pirates in this one.

The pick: Morro Bay 34, Templeton 31.