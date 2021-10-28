The 11th and final week of the high school football season is here.

It should be one to remember.

Not only are there plenty of bragging rights on the line, there's league championships and playoff positioning up for grabs.

Just look at the Righetti-St. Joseph game, known as the 'Battle for the Shield.'

At first glance, it doesn't appear to be a critical game for either team. The Warriors are struggling at 1-7 on the season. St. Joseph has been decent, but at 5-4 has not played up to the program's high expectations. But if you dig deeper, there's plenty at stake.

What would a Righetti win do? It would end any chance of the Knights claiming a share of the Mountain League title. Combine that with all the bragging rights and Righetti's first win over St. Joseph since 2014 and it's clear that the Warriors have much to play for.

On the other hand, a St. Joseph win would keep the Knights' title hopes alive. If St. Joseph beats Righetti and Arroyo Grande beats Paso Robles, the Knights, Eagles and Bearcats would split the league title three ways, each finishing 4-1 in league. It's also a double-edged sword for the Knights, though. A convincing win would most likely keep them as a low seed in Division 2 for the CIF Central Section playoffs.

See? There's plenty on the line tonight and that's not including the huge Ocean League game between San Luis Obispo and Mission Prep. Let's break down these matchups.

(Rankings are from the Times' Power Rankings).

Righetti (1-7, 1-3 Mountain) at No. 4 St. Joseph (5-4, 3-1 Mountain League)

Injuries will have a big impact on this game. Righetti isn't the same without starting quarterback Braden Claborn and the Knights lost a ton with Righetti transfer Chris Miller suffering a broken leg against Arroyo Grande.

Righetti goes from an offense with big-play potential to a mostly running team with Abel McCormack at quarterback. McCormack can hit some throws, but doesn't have the electricity that Claborn brings.

The St. Joseph defense has plenty of momentum after shutting out a meager Pioneer Valley offense last week in the 28-0 win.

The St. Joseph offense has also rotated quarterbacks, with Darian Mensah manning the passing attack last week against the Panthers. Caden Cuccia has started most of the season and Mark Crisp, fresh off a torn ACL, has also taken some reps.

The Knights have a great duo at running back in sophomores Carter Vargas and Malakai Langley. I think Vargas and Langley should have big games against a Righetti defense that is stiff, but can give up big plays to speedy running backs.

Righetti has two big play-makers in Cooper Bagby and Elias Martinez.

My prediction: St. Joseph's offense will gash Righetti with Vargas and Langley and some timely throws and the Righetti offense will struggle to find balance on offense. St. Joseph should win this one, their seventh straight over the rival Warriors.

St. Joseph has won the last six over Righetti by a combined 208-55.

The Pick: St. Joseph 34, Righetti 6.

No. 6 Arroyo Grande (6-3, 3-1 Mountain) vs. No. 8 Paso Robles (6-2, 4-0 Mountain)

I've made it pretty clear that I think Arroyo Grande should win this game, though my confidence level isn't incredibly high.

The Eagles are a solid football team that has shown flashes of brilliance. At the same time, my mind races back to the first half against St. Joseph, where the Eagles were completely listless and fell behind 21-0 midway through the first quarter in a 39-21 home loss.

They also allowed 28 first-half points against Righetti and had to pull off a wild rally to win that game. There's been a lot of good, but plenty of bad for the Eagles. If it's a high-scoring game, the Eagles will probably be the victors. Paso Robles hasn't topped the 27 points it scored in the opening loss to Lompoc.

Arroyo Grande's Kaden Tynes and Makai Puga are so very good and Max Perrett has continued to progress at quarterback, with Max Wulff, Damian Santos and Koa Kopcho stepping up in various roles.

The Eagles cannot fall behind against a team like Paso Robles. The Bearcats can absolutely pound the rock with Leo Kemp. Just look at his 39 carry, 202 yards performance against Nipomo.

If Arroyo Grande wants a piece of the Mountain League title, the Eagles have to come out fired up and start early. They've also got to tackle and limit Leo Kemp.

Kemp had 22 carries for 100 yards against Righetti last week. On the season, he has carried the ball 176 times for 935 yards.

Perrett has thrown for 1,742 yards and 15 touchdowns with nine interceptions on the season. Tynes has 645 yards rushing and eight touchdowns on 77 carries. In seven games, Puga has 72 carries for 528 yards and eight more touchdowns.

Santos leads the eagles with 35 catches for 615 yards and six scores. Puga has 370 yards receiving and four more touchdowns.

The Pick: Arroyo Grande 35, Paso Robles 21.

No. 2 Mission Prep (8-0, 4-0 Ocean League) vs. No. 10 San Luis Obispo (6-3, 4-0 Ocean)

I've felt the Royals would roll through the Ocean League without much trouble, but the Tigers have arrived at the end of the regular season with a chance to disrupt Mission Prep's title hopes.

On paper, Mission Prep should roll in this one. The Royals' state ranking is about 300 spots better than the Tigers'.

SLO has mostly beaten up this down Ocean League, with a 31-13 win over Atascadero, a 35-19 win over Templeton, a 21-7 win over Morro Bay and a 17-6 win over Santa Maria.

Mission Prep, for comparison, routed Templeton 63-0 and Morro Bay 60-3 over the last two weeks. With similar schedules, Mission Prep has beaten its opposition 356-57 on the year while SLO has out-scored its opponents 169-127 on the season.

I'm going with Mission Prep. The Royal defense is stingy and the offense is balanced with QB Colby White, running backs Jack Susank and Drew Harrigan and standout receiver Tyler Garrett. Mario Luera, Jacob Butler and Conner Lopez lead that strong defense.

The Pick: Mission Prep 30, SLO 10.

No. 7 Lompoc (4-5, 1-3 Channel League) vs. Dos Pueblos (2-7, 0-4 Channel)

The Braves still have a shot at the playoffs. Getting to 5-5 on the season will help their postseason odds and they should be able to do that against the Chargers.

Will a lop-sided win increase their chances at making the playoffs? Maybe. If Lompoc has a chance to pour it on, I think they will.

Being on the sidelines last week against Oxnard, the Braves were elated to end that five-game win streak and that emotion should carry over to this game.

The Pick: Lompoc 55, Dos Pueblos 12.

No. 5 Santa Ynez (7-2, 3-1 Pac. View League) vs. San Marcos (4-5, 1-3 Pac. View)

It's new territory for Santa Ynez, which has already clinched a playoff. Will a win over San Marcos better the Pirates' playoff standing? Should they rest their starters and get ready for the playoffs? Are they in a good division? Will a win make for a more difficult path in the playoffs?

These are all the questions many coaches are facing in this new playoff format. The picture is a little fuzzy now, but when the brackets are released Sunday morning, we should know how the new playoff format is received.

The Pick: Santa Ynez 29, San Marcos 13.

No. 1 Bishop Diego (7-1, 2-0 Camino League) at Camarillo (6-3, 2-0 Camino)

The Scorpions of Camarillo have an explosive offense led by junior QB Brody Meyer, who's thrown for 1,725 yards and 17 touchdowns, averaging over 190 yards per game. The Scorps also add about 110 yards rushing per contest.

The Cardinals have a good quarterback in Michael Luckhurst, who's also a top kicker, but rely mostly on the ground game, averaging over 225 yards per game. Qu'Ran Gossett, a junior, is the leading rusher with 726 yards on 81 carries with 16 touchdowns.

This should be a good game, but expect the Cardinals to pull away as it wears on.

The Pick: Bishop Diego 39, Camarillo 21.

No. 3 Santa Barbara (7-2, 3-1 Channel League) at Rio Mesa (6-3, 3-1 Channel)

This should be a great game in Oxnard. JT Stone has done a great job with this program, though playing at Rio Mesa is a tough task.

This is a true toss-up. I'll go with the home team.

The Pick: Rio Mesa 43, Santa Barbara 40.

Santa Maria (2-7, 0-4 Ocean League) at Templeton (4-5, 1-3 Ocean)

The Saints have struggled, mostly thanks to an inept offense and no stability at the quarterback position, the most important position on the field.

Templeton has a much better resume on the season and should beat the Saints, though Santa Maria's defense may keep it close for a half.

The Pick: Templeton 27, Santa Maria 7.

Atascadero (2-7, 1-3 Ocean) at Morro Bay (4-5, 2-2 Ocean)

Morro Bay should handle Atascadero in this one and finish its season 5-5.

The Pick: Morro Bay 33, Atascadero 18.

Cabrillo (0-9, 0-4 Pac. View League) at Ventura Buena (6-3, 4-0 Pac. View)

Buena is the top dog in the Pacific View League and Cabrillo is just trying to close out the season.

The Pick: Buena 49, Cabrillo 0.

Last week's record: 11-0.

Season record: 84-26.