The CIF Central Section Football Playoffs will kick off Friday night.

Twelve area teams will compete in various Central Section divisions. Just two, St. Joseph and Pioneer Valley, along with northern San Luis Obispo County squads Templeton and Morro Bay, will be at home. No. 6 St. Joseph will face No. 11 Clovis East in the first round of Division 1, and No. 8 Pioneer Valley will take on No. 9 Delano in Division 5.

One area eight-man team, Valley Christian Academy, will play in the CIF Southern Section playoffs. VCA, ranked No. 5, will play at No. 4 La Canada Flintridge Prep in the first round of the Division 1 eight-man playoffs.

All games except otherwise indicated will kick off at 7 p.m. The Pioneer Valley-Delano game will have a 6 p.m. start, as well the VCA game at Flintridge Prep. Mission Prep, the No. 2 team in the Mountain League, is the No. 1 seed in Division 3 and has a bye.

Here are the 11-man picks. The writer's final regular season record:

Last week: 5-2.

Season: 31-12.

Division 1

No. 11 Clovis East (6-4) at No. 6 St. Joseph (9-1)

The prolific St. Joseph offense figures to have to score plenty if the Knights are to get through this one.

Clovis East quarterback Tyus Miller has thrown for 2,369 yards this year, with 25 touchdown passes and just seven interceptions. Clovis East has a 6-foot-3, 187-pound receiver, Xavior Garcia, who has 22 catches for 534 yards and six touchdowns. They have a running back, Lamaj Travis, who has run for nearly 1,000 yards. Travis has 16 rushing touchdowns this year.

The Timberwolves went 1-4 in the tough Tri-River League which includes Clovis West and Clovis Buchanan, teams that are 1-2 in the Central Section rankings.

The top East receiver for the team's first five games, Harold Duvall, has not been mentioned in the Timberwolves team stats for the last five.

St. Joseph, though, has an exceptional quarterback itself, Darian Mensah, a big-play receiver, Collin Fasse, and a strong run game led by Carter Vargas.

The Knights have scored enough points to win handily against good offenses before and the guess here is that the Knights will put enough points to prevail again, though in a closer call.

The pick: St. Joseph 49, Clovis East 45

Division 2

No. 9 Paso Robles (7-3) at No. 8 Sanger (5-5)

Both teams were solid in their respective leagues. Paso Robles went 5-2 in the Mountain League, and Sanger went 4-1 in the County/Metro League.

The visiting Bearcats and the homestanding Apaches each are big up front. No Sanger statistics were available.

The Apaches figure to be a tough first-round opponent, but the Bearcats, with Leo Kemp leading the way and a good No. 2 back, Connor Bowman, have an exceptional running game.

The pick: Paso Robles 28, Sanger 27.

No. 10 Lompoc (7-3) at No. 7 Bakersfield Frontier (6-4)

The Braves come into this one with the Santa Barbara County career passing leader in senior Cavin Ross. Ross has a trio of good receivers to throw to, Rudy Elizondo, Nelson Maldonado and Monte Ortiz.

Lompoc scores a lot. The Braves have worn down in the second half against good teams, though.

Frontier has a good quarterback, Malakhi Statler, who throws for nearly 275 yards a game, and good receivers, Devin Cockrun and Mason Tapia, who have 14 touchdown catches and nearly 1,500 reception yards between them.

Judging by their past scores, the Titans tend to play better in the second half than they do in the first.

That doesn't bode well for the Braves.

The pick: Frontier 42, Lompoc 34.

Division 3

No. 9 Arroyo Grande (4-6) at No. 8 Delano Cesar Chavez (6-3)

Backs Ben Walz and Junior Herlihy lead a strong Eagles run game, and Arroyo Grande quarterback Drake Missamore is a capable passer.

The Titans offense has been pretty one dimensional. However, the unit has been pretty one dimensional because Israel Gonzales averages 142 yards rushing a game and has scored 17 touchdowns this year.

The Arroyo Grande defense has struggled against exceptional backs, and the Titans give up less than 18 points a game.

The winner of this game will play at No. 1 seed Mission Prep in the quarterfinals on Nov. 10.

The pick: Chavez 31, Arroyo Grande 21.

No. 12 Santa Ynez (5-5) at No. 5 Kerman (6-4)

Both teams struggled in league play after a good non-league campaign. The injury-battered Pirates went 2-5 in the Mountain League and the home-standings Lions went 1-3 in the Tri County-Kings Canyon League.

Santa Ynez has a good quarterback, Luke Gildred, and a big-play receiver, Daulton Beard, but the Pirates, whose run game has all but disappeared the last several weeks, have reeled in the late season.

Quarterback Ashton Chelabian leads a balanced Kerman offense that averages just over 305 yards a game. The Lions, who have scored about as many points (253) as they have given up (246) figure to have enough to get through this one against the short-handed Pirates.

The pick: Kerman 27, Santa Ynez 21.

No. 10 San Luis Obispo (8-2) at No. 7 Tulare Mission Oak (5-5)

The teams are about even in the Central Section rankings. Mission Oak is No. 37, San Luis Obispo is No. 38.

These teams are opposites in how they operate on offense. Back Luca Cuccaro leads a rushing attack for the visiting Tigers that averages nearly 300 yards a game. Hawks quarterback Daniel Gonzales throws for nearly 255 yards an outing. He has thrown 24 touchdown passes and just 10 interceptions.

There has been a big disparity in the teams' strength of league schedule. The four West Yosemite League opponents Mission Oak lost to are all ranked among the top 35 teams in the Central Section. None of San Luis Obispo's Ocean League opponents are ranked in the top 50.

That schedule toughness figures to give the edge to the Hawks in just their fourth home game this year.

The pick: Mission Oak 38, San Luis Obispo 35.

Division 5

No. 13 Fresno Roosevelt (3-7) at No. 4 Templeton (6-4)

The Rough Riders from Fresno come into this one with an offense that relies a lot on receiver Donyell Booker (95.9 yards a game in receptions, nine touchdown catches this season) and running back Deavion Fields (117 rushing yards a game, two touchdowns).

Templeton finished 3-3 in the Ocean League. The Eagles league losses were by a combined 20 points.

Running backs Landen Miller, Dyllan Krilling and Wyat Ramey combine for 177 yards a game for an offense that averages nearly 27 points a game.

The Eagles figure to advance.

The pick: Templeton 35, Roosevelt 17.

No. 11 Bakersfield Golden Valley (5-5) at No. 6 Morro Bay (4-6)

The home team has a trio of big play athletes on offense, quarterback Nicky Johnson, running back Nami Hoag and wide receiver Aiden Blackwood.

However, the Bulldogs, led by senior back TyJon Jones (113 yards a game) run the ball to the tune of nearly 220 yards a game, and the Pirates have often struggled against the run.

The pick: Golden Valley 28, Morro Bay 27.

No. 9 Delano (4-5) at No. 8 Pioneer Valley (4-6)

The Panthers' ground game was consistently productive in a 21-20 upset win at home against Ocean League co-champion Atascadero last week. Allan Jimenez ran for 227 yards and two touchdowns.

The Tigers have a running back, Robert Garcia, who averages 108 yards a game rushing. They also have a steady quarterback, Eddie Silva who has thrown 16 touchdown passes and just six interceptions.

However, Pioneer Valley, with league wins against Templeton and Atascadero, has shown it can beat higher-ranked teams when its ground game clicks and quarterback Alex Garcia can connect on enough passes to keep opposing defenses honest.

Pioneer Valley comes into this one ranked No. 69 in the Central Section. Delano is ranked No. 71.

The pick: Pioneer Valley 28, Delano 21.

No. 10 Santa Maria (4-6) at No. 7 Madera South (6-4)

Angelo Moreno (nearly 98 yards a game) and Erik Cervantes (nearly 75 yards) lead a Stallions running game that averages 265 yards an outing as Madera South prepares to host the Saints, who are coming off a bye week.

Santa Maria quarterback Josue Elena, whose favorite target has been Malachi Jordan, throws for nearly 200 yards a game, and Aldo Ariaza is a steady running back. However, the Saints' defense doesn't figure to slow the Stallions running game enough in this one.

The pick: Madera South 36, Santa Maria 27.