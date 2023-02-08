The St. Joseph boys and girls basketball teams and the Righetti boys soccer squads all wrapped up league titles Tuesday night.
The St. Joseph boys defeated Arroyo Grande 77-49 at St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gym behind double-doubles by Tounde Yessoufou and Caedin Hamilton to win their third straight Mountain League championship. The Knights' league winning streak reached 35 games.
Yessoufou poured in 39 points on 17-for-24 shooting from the floor, and Hamilton scored 14 points on 5-for-8 shooting as the Knights moved to 22-6, 13-0. Yessoufou grabbed 14 rebounds, and Hamilton snared 10.
Arroyo Grande is 18-8, 10-3.
The St. Joseph girls won in a 60-20 rout at Arroyo Grande Tuesday night to move to 24-3, 13-0. No details were available. The Eagles dropped to 16-11, 6-7.
The Righetti boys soccer team won 2-0 at Morro Bay to clinch the Ocean League championship. The Warriors moved to 12-5-5, 10-2-1. The Pirates are 11-8-2, 8-4-1.
Meanwhile, Righetti's girls soccer team moved to 18-4-1, 12-0-1 with a 3-1 home win over second-place Morro Bay (11-8-2, 8-4-1) Tuesday night after clinching the Ocean League championship the prior Friday night.
Sylenia Heredia scored twice for Righetti Tuesday night, Keely Camacho tallied once and Evelyn Zarate had an assist. Righetti goalkeeper Regina Reyes, the starter most of the year, made eight saves and shut out the Pirates during her 65 minutes of action. Erin Trathen made three saves for Righetti in her 15 minutes in goal.
Mia Bennett, with an assist from Jane Hotaling, scored the Morro Bay goal. Morro Bay goalkeeper Kaylie Gonzalez helped the Pirates keep the game competitive by making 13 saves.
The second-place Santa Ynez boys team moved to (12-7-5, 8-2-3) with a 7-0 Ocean League win at home against Orcutt Academy (1-18, 0-13). Seven Pirates scored, and Kevin Margarito and Emilio Guerrero both had a goal and an assist.
The regular season ends this week. The Righetti girls soccer team will play at Nipomo Thursday night at 6 p.m. The boys will host Nipomo the next night at 6 p.m. The St. Joseph boys basketball team will host Atascadero at 6:30 p.m. Friday night. The St. Joseph girls will play at Morro Bay at the same time. The Santa Ynez boys soccer team will play at St. Joseph Thursday night at 6 p.m.
CIF Central Section playoff pairings are due out this weekend.
Boys basketball
Ocean League
Nipomo 77, Santa Maria 71
Trailing by two at home with 46 seconds left, the Titans (17-11, 10-3) closed with a late run and remained tied for second place with Santa Ynez, a game back in the league standings with one game left in the regular season.
Lucca Hart poured in 28 points for the Titans, Raemar Agnes scored 13 and Preston Krier had 11.
Santa Maria (14-13, 6-7) took its second straight tough loss after losing by a point at home to Templeton the prior Friday night. This time, Jorge Adame dropped in 23 points, grabbed five rebounds and had five assists for the Saints.
John Lupercio amassed 18 points and three steals for Santa Maria, and Ben Quintero scored 14 points. Adame and Lupercio buried four 3's apiece, and Quintero made three.
Nipomo will play Orcutt Academy Friday night at 6:30 p.m. at Lakeview Junior High School to finish the regular season, and Santa Maria will play at Paso Robles at the same time.
Santa Ynez 83, Orcutt Academy 45
The Pirates (19-7, 10-3) won handily in this league game at Lakeview Junior High School.
Jackson Ollenburger led the Santa Ynez scoring with 28 points. Ollenburger sank six 3's. Landon Lassahn (20 points, 10 rebounds) and Caleb Cassidy (15 points, 17 rebounds) each notched a double-double for the Pirates.
Santa Ynez will go after a share of the league title when it hosts first-place San Luis Obispo Friday night at 6:30 p.m. for a share of the league title. Orcutt Academy is 9-18, 1-12.
In area Tuesday night Mountain League action, Righetti won 57-54 at Atascadero, Cabrillo defeated Pioneer Valley 65-51 at Cabrillo and Mission Prep beat Lompoc 92-61 at Lompoc. Lorenzo Martinez led Lompoc with 19 points, and Jake Manzo had 13.
Girls basketball
Mountain League
Righetti 66, Morro Bay 58
Makiah Cutliff tossed in 23 points, and the Warriors beat the Pirates in a league game at Righetti's Warrior Gym.
Tori Salazar scored 10 points for Righetti, and Eva Delgado and Martha Durazo put in eight apiece.
Nipomo 65, Mission Prep 42
Makennah Simonson led three Nipomo players in double figures as the Titans moved to 18-7, 7-6 with a win at Mission Prep.
Kayden Sanders scored 14 points for Nipomo, and Myley Doss had 10.
Orcutt Academy 71, Cabrillo 36
Elizabeth Johnson is averaging a double-double this season and, with 17 points and 14 rebounds, she notched another for the Spartans (22-4, 11-2) who won handily at Lakeview Junior High School on their Senior Night.
Khaelii Robertson scored a game-high 26 points for the Spartans and snared six rebounds. Rylie Jenkins led Cabrillo (9-17, 1-12) with 11 points and Angie Gonzalez scored nine. Jasmyn Hughes snared six rebounds for Cabrillo.
Ocean League
Lompoc 49, Santa Maria 42
At Santa Maria's Wilson Gym, the Braves reversed things on the Saints after Santa Maria scored a comeback win at Lompoc in the first round of league games.
This time, Tara Terrones racked up 19 points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals for the Braves (12-14, 9-4). Kylee Garcia had 13 points, three rebounds and two assists.
Makayla Figuereo chipped in with eight points, two blocks and two steals for the Braves, and Cierra Bailey had four points and five rebounds.
Yuridia Ramos led Santa Maria (19-8, 8-5) with 13 points. Phoebe Becerra grabbed 10 rebounds for the Saints, and Brianna Hill had seven.
Santa Ynez 47, Atascadero 14
Kylie LaPointe scored 16 points, grabbed four rebounds and made four steals, and the Pirates (10-17, 4-9) beat the Greyhounds (2-23, 0-13) in a league game at Santa Ynez.
Helga Pecile scored six points, snared 13 rebounds and made three steals for Santa Ynez. Lexi Molera had six points and five rebounds, and Desirae Soto scored six points and made two steals.
San Luis Obispo 53, Pioneer Valley 37
The Tigers (15-12, 11-2) stayed a game back of first-place Paso Robles with a win at Pioneer Valley (7-17, 5-8).
Girls soccer
Mountain League
St. Joseph 8, Cabrillo 1
The Knights (19-2-1, 10-2-1) rebounded from a Friday night loss at San Luis Obispo, which took them out of sole possession of first place, and won handily at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium.
Cabrillo dropped to 6-18-2, 3-10. Grace Mensah had four goals.
Santa Ynez 1, Paso Robles 0
Isabella Ruiz, with an assist from Charlotte Lewis, scored the only goal in this league game at Paso Robles.
Santa Ynez is 7-9-2, 5-6-2. Paso Robles is 5-13-7, 3-7-3.
Santa Maria 0, Arroyo Grande 0
After getting their first league win with a 1-0 win at home against Paso Robles Saturday, the underdog Saints (1-8-4, 3-12-6) played the Eagles (13-7-2, 6-5-2) to a scoreless draw at Arroyo Grande.
Boys Ocean League
St. Joseph 1, Nipomo 1
The visiting Knights (5-10-6, 4-3-6) played the Titans (4-15-4, 3-6-4) to a tie at Nipomo.