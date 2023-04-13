041323 Baseball Roundup
Arroyo Grande's Ryan Tayman had two hits and an RBI in a win over Redding University Prep.

 Joe Bailey, Staff

The host squad ended its own tournament on a good note.

Austin Jones went 4-for-4 and Nipomo edged Colusa 5-4 at Nipomo Wednesday on the final day of the three-day Nipomo Tournament. The Titans (5-14) ended an unbeaten run through the tournament for the Redhawks (13-3). Colusa had won its three previous tournament games.

With a 6-1 win over Cabrillo and an 11-4 win over Pioneer Valley at Pioneer Valley Wednesday, Watsonville St. Frances (11-4) capped a 4-0 tournament stint in which the Sharks out-scored their opposition by a combined 30-8

Arroyo Grande 3, Redding University Prep 1

Ryan Tayman had two hits and an RBI, Luke Plaza pitched a five-hit complete game and the Eagles (14-6) beat the Panthers (7-9) in a tournament game at Arroyo Grande.

Ty Scrudato doubled and drove in an Arroyo Grande run.

Torrance Bishop Montgomery 4, Santa Ynez 3

Adam Stephens drove in two runs for the Pirates (6-12-1) whom the Knights (14-6) edged in the tournament finale for both teams.

Santa Maria loses twice

The Saints (3-13) had a rough last day in the tournament, losing 13-3 to Colusa and 24-6 to Bishop Montgomery. No Santa Maria stats for either game were available.

Boys tennis

San Luis Obispo 8, Santa Ynez 0

The Tigers blanked the Pirates in a Mountain League match at Santa Ynez. Bryce Wilczak was the lone Pirate who pushed a match to three sets, falling to Ian Cabrina 4-6, 6-2 (10-6) in the No. 1 singles match. 

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

