Tony Arango will be throwing passes regularly to Nelson Maldonado once again.

The two are Lompoc seniors now. They have been friends since childhood and have played football together since their youth playing days. Arango was record-breaking Lompoc quarterback Cavin Ross' backup last year. Now, Arango is the starter.

Ross, the 2022 All-Area Team MVP, graduated last June. Before he left, he set the Santa Barbara County career passing yardage record before the 2022 regular season was over. Maldonado and the graduated Rudy Elizondo were Lompoc's two leading receivers.

Lompoc 2023 schedule 08/17 AGOURA, 7 p.m. 08/25 @ Pioneer Valley, 7:30 p.m. 09/01 CABRILLO, 7 p.m. 09/15 ARROYO GRANDE*, 7 p.m. 09/22 PASO ROBLES*, 7 p.m. 09/29 @ Righetti*, 7 p.m. 10/06 MISSION PREP*, 7 p.m. 10/13 @ Nipomo*, 7 p.m. 10/20 ST. JOSEPH*, 7 p.m. 10/27 @ Santa Ynez*, 7 p.m. * - Mountain League game. HOME GAMES IN CAPS.

Now, Maldonado is looking forward to catching passes from Arango on a regular basis. "He's doing really well," in pre-season drills, Maldonado said of his childhood buddy.

"He's going to step up in a big way."

Lompoc finished 7-4, including 4-3 in the competitive Mountain League last year. The Braves went out in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs.

Maldonado and Elizondo had nearly 1,800 yards in receptions between them last year. Elizondo led the team in most receiving categories, including touchdown receptions, 16. Maldonado caught 12 touchdown passes and led the squad in receptions with 66.

As for Arango, he played in seven games last year and completed nine of his 16 passes for 63 yards, with two touchdown passes and one interception. Now, he's looking forward to throwing the ball to Maldonado regularly again.

"Nellie and me have been playing football together for awhile now," said Arango. "We went to the same elementary school. That's where it all started."

Arango said he will quarterback an offense similar to what the Braves ran last year although, "It will be a little more accustomed to my style and the type of players we have this year.

"We'll definitely be more of a ball control passing team this year, but every now and then it's good to have that deep threat," one that Arango figures he will have in particular with Maldonado.

Arango said he'll adapt his passing style to the defenses he faces. "I like to be in the pocket, but every now and then I'll be on the move."

Veteran Lompoc coach Andrew Jones is banking on a particularly big contribution from 6-foot-3, 275-pound senior offensive lineman Kaiden White, who has been a starter since his sophomore year.

White earned All-Mountain League Honorable Mention last year. He is the only returning regular from either the offensive or defensive line although, "Angel Morales didn't play last year, but he played a lot two years ago and we have him," said White.

"We've been working hard, trying to get game ready. There was a film session on the weekends, and there was a pretty good turnout. I think we'll be able to bring it this year. The first game, we'll be ready."

Jones said his varsity team has "right around 45 guys."

"We have two levels, a frosh/soph and varsity," said Jones. "We'd love to have three," but the numbers aren't there for the Braves to have three squads, the Lompoc coach said.

The trenches

With Monte Ortiz, Jacob Manzo and Ivan Villalobos, along with Maldonado, returning from last year, Arango will have plenty of experienced receivers to go to. Senior Marcus Bailon emerged as a stellar leading running back for the Braves last year.

It is up front on both sides of the ball where the Braves lack experience.

"If we can stay healthy, of course, and if we can figure it out in the trenches, we have the skill position guys to be a dangerous team," said Jones.

The Braves must finish

Jones acknowledged that if the Braves are to have a chance to indeed be a dangerous team, "We need to finish.

"We were right there against Mission Prep, we had the lead against Paso Robles and we just lost it the second half," in league games, Jones said. Mountain League champion St. Joseph pulled way from Lompoc in the second half as well, though the Knights' victory margin against the Braves, 14, was the smallest in any of St. Joseph's league games.

"Getting third down stops on defense was an issue for us," said Jones. "How our secondary reacts when the ball is in the air is going to be key."

Linebackers

The Braves have a solid pair returning, senior Michael Manzo and junior Axel Adame.

The secondary

Maldonado, Ortiz and Villalobos double as defensive backs. The unit will also have seniors Michael Gaitan and Joseph Donovan playing regularly.

Starting offensive and defensive units

Those, said Jones, have not yet been set.

Specialists

Jones said sophomore Jackson Taylor will do most of the place kicking and will be the Braves' kickoff man. "Samantha Osorio did some place kicking for us last year, and we'll have her kick some extra points," said Jones.

Maldonado will handle kickoff and punt returns.

Coaching staff

The Lompoc assistants are defensive coordinator Paul Terrones, Eric Wilson, Jarrod DeGeorgia, Abraham Barraza, Johnny Balaam and Xavier Carpio. Jones will be the offensive coordinator. DeGeorgia was the quarterback on Lompoc's first CIF championship team that was led by Napoleon Kaufman in 1990. Lompoc has won a total of five CIF championships.

Opening night

Lompoc will start the Central Coast football campaign by hosting Southern Section member Agoura Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.

Schedule outlook

The Braves will play the same schedule they did last year, with non-league opponents Agoura, Pioneer Valley and Cabrillo followed by Lompoc's Mountain League slate of games against Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles, Righetti, Mission Prep, Nipomo, St. Joseph and Santa Ynez.