Canyon Country Santa Clarita Christian came to town with a 2-0 record and a good running back, Johnathan Boelter, so it appeared that the Valley Christian Academy squad was in for a stern test.
Turned out, it wasn't much of a test at all.
The Lions jumped to a big lead early, bottled up Boelter and rolled to a 52-14 win in a non-league eight-man football game at VCA Friday night. The fourth quarter was played with a running clock. VCA moved to 2-0.
The Lions won by 38 points for the second straight week. VCA beat Orcutt Academy 50-12 at Valley Christian Academy in the Lions' season opener.
VCA running back Jacob Sanders ran out of a would be tackle a few yards past the line of scrimmage then sprinted around left end for a 49-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage Friday night.
On the third play from scrimmage, VCA quarterback James Fakoury hit Jordan Tittes for a 16-yard touchdown pass two plays after a big Sanders punt return put the Lions at the Cardinals 20.
Boelter had zero yards after seven carries in the first half and did not carry the ball thereafter.
"We put a guy on (Boelter)," said linebacker Noah List who helped spearhead an impressive VCA performance on defense.
"After awhile they quit (going to Boelter), and we concentrated on the quarterback" said List.
Cardinals quarterback Cayden Rappleye connected with Eli Duhm for a 76-yard touchdown pass to get Santa Clarita Christian within 12-7, but Sanders caught a six-yard touchdown pass from Fakoury near the end of the first quarter, List and Nathan Morgret provided the blocks that sprung Sanders for a 19-yard touchdown run early in the second and the Lions pulled away.
VCA led 38-7 at halftime then tacked on two third-quarter scores, Fakoury touchdown strikes to Tittes of 37 and 29 yards.
The Cardinals stopped the Lions on two-point conversion tries after each of the first four VCA touchdowns. List was four-for-four on PAT kicks after the last four.
Rappleye threw for 242 yards but, with the exception of the 76-yard scoring pass to Duhm in the first quarter and a 46-yard touchdown toss to Duhm in the fourth, they were fairly quiet yards. Besides, the Lions sacked Rappleye five times.
The Lions put on an impressive display of tackling. When a Cardinals ballcarrier or receiver was one-on-one with a Lions tackler in the open field, the tackler didn't miss.
"We knew going in they were pretty slippery and fast," said Fakoury, who is a cornerback on defense.
"Our coaches told us to be sure to break down and go low on the tackles." That's what the Lions did, and it worked.
Sanders wound up with 178 yards and three rushing touchdowns on 14 carries unofficially. Fakoury, a converted wide receiver, wound up with touchdown passes on four of his six completions. He threw for 113 yards on the night.
VCA is a veteran team that finished in a three-way tie for the Coast Valley League championship last season, and the Lions are off to a big start this year.
"We were confident but cautious going into the season," said List. "We trust the skills we have, but we don't want to get overconfident."
The Lions will play a non-league game at Carpinteria-based Cate next Saturday at 2 p.m.
Santa Ynez 49, Santa Maria 27
Daulton Beard began by scooping up a lateral on a bounce then throwing a 75 yard touchdown pass to Nicky Vacca on the first play of the game and finished with seven catches for 130 yards, including three touchdown receptions as he helped lead the Pirates (2-2) to a non-league win at Santa Ynez's Rio Memorial Field.
The game was the Pirates' home opener.
The gridiron at Santa Ynez was re-named earlier this year in honor of the late Jeff and Carl Rio, Jeff's father. Jeff Rio played and coached football at Santa Ynez. Carl Rio coached the football team there. A Rio Memorial Field dedication ceremony took place Friday night.
Santa Maria scored 17 unanswered points after the Beard touchdown pass, but the Pirates eventually overhauled the Saints. Santa Ynez sophomore quarterback Jude Pritchard connected on 15 of his 21 passes for 220 yards and four touchdowns. He threw the three touchdown passes to Beard and a 50-yard touchdown pass to Vince Casey, Casey's lone reception of the game.
Pritchard also ran for 80 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.
Dallas DeForest racked up 152 rushing yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. On defense, Vacca broke up four passes and made seven tackles.
Aldo Araiza ran for 177 yards on 22 carries on offense and made five tackles on defense for the Saints (2-2). Araiza was also busy as a punter. He punted six times, with a long of 68 yards.
The Saints came up short despite racking up 401 yards of total offense, 202 rushing and 199 passing.
Both teams begin league play next week. Santa Ynez will play Mission Prep this Thursday night at Cal Poly at 7 p.m. in a Mountain League game. Santa Maria will play at 2022 CIF state 6-A and Central Section Division 5 champion Atascadero this Friday night at 7 p.m. Atascadero shared the 2022 Ocean League title with San Luis Obispo.
Dos Palos 41, Pioneer Valley 17
Andre Flores ran for four touchdowns, and the Broncos broke open this non-league game to move to 3-1 with a win at home. The Panthers dropped to 2-2.
Pepe Gonzalez caught a 23-yard touchdown pass for Pioneer Valley to tie the score at 7-7. Nate Arredondo scored the last Panthers touchdown on a six-yard run.
Pioneer Valley will open Ocean League play at Morro Bay this Friday night at 7 p.m.
Orcutt Academy 42, Coast Union 6
The Spartans (1-2) rolled past the Broncos (0-2) in a non-league eight-man game at Coast Union and earned their first win under new coach Ron Mendez. No details were available.
Orcutt is off until the Spartans play a non-league game at San Luis Obispo Classical Academy Sept. 23 at 6 p.m.
Girls water polo
Watsonville St. Francis Tournament
Righetti (3-3) dropped two tournament games Friday, losing 13-4 to Soquel and 6-4 to Bakersfield Garces.
Tessa Hidalgo scored a total of three Righetti goals in the two games. Sadie McGehee scored twice against Soquel, and Natalie Alvarez, Zoe McGehee and Gia Betancourt each tallied once on the day. Righetti goalkeeper Riley Olney made a total of 16 saves.
Girls golf
Pioneer Valley 551, Porterville Monache 585
Medalist Marissa Dollinger shot a 93, leading the Panthers to a non-league win over the Marauders. Golfers played 18 holes at the Canyons and Lakes Course at Blacklake in Nipomo.