Josiah Heller is a senior on the VCA football team. As a fullback, he doesn't always get the individual accolades awarded to skill position players.

Lompoc senior Mallory Branum is the veteran leader on the Braves' cross country team, competing in a sport that doesn't always get its share of the spotlight.

On Monday, though, both were recognized for their individual and team efforts. They were named Athletes of the Week at the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table luncheon held at Giavanni's Pizza in Orcutt.

Heller had 110 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the Lions' 70-28 win over Wildomar Cornerstone Christian in the first round of the CIF Southern Section playoffs on Nov. 5.

Branum helped the Braves finish second at the tough Channel League Finals on Nov. 3. She finished seventh at the league meet with a seasonal best of 20 minutes, 43 seconds.

Heller also had seven tackles and two fumble recoveries in the playoff win last Friday, playing both fullback and defensive lineman.

"It's a fun spot to play," Heller said of his fullback post. "I'm happy to be able to play it and be on this team. It's really fun. The playoff win felt really nice. I'm happy that we've been able to make it this far in my last year."

Heller and the Lions will host Avalon in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 8-man playoffs on Saturday at 5 p.m. Heller's teammates and other captains also joined him at Monday's Round Table: quarterback Sean Swain, running back Jacob Sanders and guard Jack Adam.

"Everyone has been pretty stinking good this year," Heller said of his teammates. "They're great. I enjoy all of my teammates. They're great people."

Monday's honor was the second time Branum has been named Athlete of the Week after she took the honor as a sophomore. Branum has developed from an up-and-coming runner to a seasoned leader on a strong Lompoc team.

"I'm proud of this and I think it's a good example for some of the other girls," Branum said of being the Female Athlete of the Week. "It's something I've strived for. I'm just happy that I could get it again. It's been one of my goals."

Branum's teammates attended Monday's luncheon, including senior Ruby Rocha, junior Lauren Jansen, sophomore Hannah Brooks and freshman Giselle Herrera.

"I'm really proud of this group because we were in third place late in the season and we worked really hard to get into that second-place spot," Branum said. "I'm really proud of our whole team."

Branum and the Braves will run at the CIF Southern Section prelims at Mt. SAC this weekend. Lompoc junior Joseph Sprecher finished ninth in the boys race at the Channel League Finals and qualified for the CIF-SS prelims as an individual and also attended Monday's luncheon.

St. Joseph

The guests of honor at Monday's Round Table were members of the St. Joseph girls volleyball team that beat Clovis Buchanan 3-2 for the CIF Central Section Division 3 title on Saturday in Lemoore.

Coach Dustin Astrosky introduced team members Vanneza Sevilla, Sara Plemmons, Bailey Woodside, Catherine Noe and Federica Serra. It was the first CIF title in school history in the sport of girls volleyball. The Knights will host a state playoff match on Thursday as the No. 1 seed in the CIF State Division 4 regional playoffs.

Pioneer Valley

Pioneer Valley athletic director Anthony Morales congratulated the St. Joseph volleyball team for beating his former school, Buchanan. Morales also noted that the Panthers' playoff football game against Caruthers will kickoff Friday at 6 p.m. Pioneer Valley is in the quarterfinals of the CIF Central Section Division 6 playoffs.

Morales then introduced cross country runners Rubi Quiroz, Jarib Asuncion and Junior Gaspar. The Panthers will run at the Mountain League Finals at Cuesta's Fairbanks Course on Wednesday.

"Jarib was a freshman and put on JV, but he ran so well that he made varsity and never looked back," Morales said. "Junior has quietly made his way up the depth chart the last two races. He brings it every day and motivates the athletes every practice. Rubi is a good teammate and is learning to push herself even harder and she'll be happy with those results."

Allan Hancock College

Cross country coach Louie Quintana brought two runners, Luis Diaz and Efrain Santos to Monday's Round Table.

Hancock assistant basketball coach Kurt Dykema brought along Matt Solomon, a standout on the basketball team.

Solomon is averaging 22 points per game in two games this season. Solomon is a 6-foot-3 freshman from Newbury Park, who transferred from Cal State Northridge. The Bulldogs lost at Porterville 78-76 on Nov. 2 and beat Hartnell in Salinas on Nov. 6, 78-71. Hancock plays at the Cuesta Tournament this week starting with a Nov. 12 game against College of the Sequoias at 5 p.m.