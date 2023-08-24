Tyler Miller accounted for nearly 1,000 yards for the Orcutt Academy eight-man football team in 2022, and he is back for his senior season.

With 25 receptions for a total of 457 yards and eight touchdowns, Miller was by far the leading receiver on the team last year. Miller also ran for 166 yards and two touchdowns and returned kickoffs for another 330 yards.

Now, he will play quarterback for first-year OA coach Ron Mendez.

Orcutt Academy 2023 schedule 08/26 @ Laguna Blanca, 1 p.m. 09/02 @ Valley Christian Academy, 6 p.m. 09/08 @ Coast Union, 7 p.m. 09/23 @ San Luis Obispo Classical Academy, 6 p.m. 09/30 LATON*, 6 p.m. 10/06 @ Alpaugh*, 6 p.m. 10/14 TOLLHOUSE SIERRA*, 6 p.m. 10/21 @ Riverdale Christian*, 11 a.m. 10/27 @ Fresno Christian*, 6 p.m. * - Central Sierra League game. HOME GAMES IN CAPS. Home games at Pioneer Valley High School.

"I've pretty much transitioned into it," said Miller. "I was a back-up quarterback my sophomore year. I've been getting reps in."

Miller threw two passes last season, with one completion for no yards. However, he has been working at the position at length and said he has settled into the Spartans system.

Mendez came to Orcutt Academy after a hugely successful coaching stint at Los Angeles Sotomayor High School.

The Wolves went 9-2 and won the CIF Los Angeles Section eight-man championship under Mendez in 2021. Last year, Sotomayor won a first-round playoff game then went out in the semifinals with a 72-66 loss to eventual sectional champion Van Nuys Fulton.

"I was there three years, and we got it built from an eight-man program to an 11-man program," said Mendez. Mendez said his former assistant, Hector Molina, will be the Sotomayor head coach when the Wolves embark on an 11-man season for 2023.

After the 2022 season, "We came out here and bought a house," said Mendez. "I'll be teaching physical education at Fesler Junior High School," during the 2023-24 school year.

Good vibes at OA

The numbers are big again and the outlook among his players is upbeat for the start of the Mendez era at Orcutt Academy.

"We have around 30 players this year," said Mendez. "We're trying to build a junior varsity. The problem with eight-man is, there's usually not enough players to have a junior varsity so the younger guys can get ready for varsity ball."

Orcutt Academy had 36 players listed in its program last year. This time around, players feel they can do more with the numbers they have.

"We're a lot better than we were at this point last year," said Miller. "We're bigger, better coached. We're doing things we hadn't done before."

Joaquin Perez is about to start his third varsity campaign with the Spartans. "We're more (mentally focused) this year," he said. "You're tired in practice, but we know we have to keep pushing."

Edwin Martinez is a senior who will soon become another three-year varsity player for the Spartans.

"I definitely like how we're being coached up," he said. "We're being coached better, doing a lot more."

Last year

The Spartans went 2-5, including 2-3 in the Central Sierra League, in 2022.

Big losses

Miller figures to bolster an Orcutt Academy offense that must deal with the loss of graduated 2022 starting quarterback Isaiah Wiechenger.

Wiechenger threw for 926 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. He tossed just two interceptions. Orcutt Academy also lost its leader in rushing yardage (Crescencio Perez, 353 yards) and rushing touchdowns (Isaiah Dollahite, seven) to graduation.

Miller also plays defense

Besides being Orcutt Academy's leader in total offense last season, Miller was also the team's starting safety.

With 24 solo tackles and 16 assists, Miller led the team in tackles. He and Joaquin Perez (13 solo tackles, 14 assists in 2022) are the only returners on defense for the Spartans.

Position changes

Miller will be playing new positions both ways, quarterback on offense and defensive back on defense.

Joaquin Perez will move from defensive end to linebacker. "I've been playing defensive line since youth football, and there's not a big difference," he said. "You do have different assignments. On pass plays, you may be dropping into coverage instead of rushing the passer."

Martinez was the left guard on offense last year. "They've got me moving all over the line, but right now I'm at center," he said.

Coaching staff

The assistants for Mendez are Sam Hernandez (offensive line), Gary Miller (bench coach), Kyle Miller (volunteer assistant) and Zack Moody (quarterbacks, running backs, receivers).

Opening day

The Spartans will make their debut at Laguna Blanca Aug. 26 at 1 p.m.

Schedule outlook

Besides playing all the league and non-league opponents they played last year, the Spartans have added two games to their 2023 non-league schedule. Orcutt Academy will play Coast Valley League members Coast Union and San Luis Obispo Classical Academy this year.

Both games will be away. Orcutt Academy will play at Coast Union Sept. 8 and at San Luis Obispo Classical Academy Sept. 23. Coast Union shared the CVL title with Valley Christian Academy and Cuyama Valley in 2022.

The Spartans will play the same Central Sierra League schedule they did last year, but in a different order. Orcutt Academy will play Laton, Alpaugh, Tollhouse Sierra and Riverdale Christian then close its regular season schedule against two-time defending Central Section eight-man champion Fresno Christian in the Spartans' CSL campaign.

The Eagles haven't lost since 2020, 47-46 to Orcutt Academy in their season finale.

Orcutt Academy has just two home games this year, against Laton Sept. 30 and Sierra Oct. 14. Both games will be at Pioneer Valley High School.