A busy week for sports on the Central Coast ended April 29. Eleven candidates are in the running for Times area Player of the Week.
Readers can vote for one of the 10 candidates online all week at santamariatimes.com, lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. The poll will close at 2 p.m. Friday and the winner will be announced in Saturday's edition of the Santa Maria Times.
Here is a rundown on the 11 candidates and their accomplishments.
Madi Piasai, Righetti girls swimming
Piasai swam a leg for the Righetti 200 medley relay team that won in meet record time at the Mountain League Championships at Arroyo Grande. Piasai also set a league record in winning the 100 backstroke.
Alie Cabiles, Righetti girls swimming
Cabiles took the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle at the Mountain League Championships.
Gustavo Delgado, Lompoc boys swimming
Delgado won the 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke in automatic qualifying times for the CIF Central Section Championships at the Ocean League Championships at Pioneer Valley High School.
Landon Lassahn, Santa Ynez boys swimming
Lassahn set a league record in winning the 200 freestyle at the Mountain League Championships. He also won the 100 freestyle.
C.J. Arias, Nipomo softball
Arias hit the winning two-run home run as the Titans beat Cabrillo 3-1 and stayed in a tie for first place with Pioneer Valley with a win at home.
Gabe Barraza, Cabrillo baseball
Barraza was part of a combined three-hitter on the mound, and had a total of four hits and two RBIs at the plate as Cabrillo swept Nipomo in a doubleheader at home to move into a tie for first place with Atascadero in the Ocean League.
Omar Reynoso, St. Joseph baseball
Reynoso pitched a five-hit complete game as the Knights beat Arroyo Grande 3-0 to stay a game behind first-place Righetti in the Mountain League.
Ciena Acosta, Pioneer Valley softball
Acosta pitched a two-hit complete game as Pioneer Valley won 9-2 at Santa Ynez as the Panthers stayed tied for first with Nipomo in the Ocean League.
Jade Mayorga, Righetti softball
Mayorga hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh, giving Righetti a 3-2 non-league win over Cabrillo at home. The Warriors completed a comeback after trailing 2-0.