In a week that saw four area baseball teams and two local softball squads advance into the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Playoffs, 10 candidates have emerged for the Times area Player of the Week honor for the week ending May 20.
Readers can vote for one of the candidates online all week at santamariatimes.com, lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. The poll will close at 2 p.m. Friday and the winner will be announced in Saturday's edition of the Santa Maria Times. Votes submitted after that time will not be counted.
Here is a rundown on the candidates and their accomplishments.
Spencer Gallimore, Cabrillo baseball
Gallimore pitched a six-hit complete game in the No. 3 Conquistadores' 10-4 win at home over No. 11 Fresno Central in the Division 2 quarterfinals. Gallimore persevered despite throwing around 100 pitches unofficially.
Gabe Barraza, Cabrillo baseball
Barraza went 5-for-5 and drove in a run in the Conquistadores' quarterfinals win. The starting second baseman swapped positions with Gallimore with two outs in the seventh because of the pitch count then got the last out on a called third strike after giving up a run via a single and three walks.
Cash Carter, Righetti baseball
Carter got two hits in No. 7 Righetti's 2-0 loss at No. 2 Clovis Buchanan in the Division 1 quarterfinals.
Jacob Escobedo, Lompoc baseball
Escobedo hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning to help spark a late rally that lifted the No. 12 Braves to a 10-6 win at No. 4 Lemoore in the Division 2 quarterfinals. The Braves won at a higher seed for the second straight time.
Kaycie Gavilak, St. Joseph softball
Gavilak doubled, homered and drove in two runs in the top-ranked Knights' 10-0 win over No. 9 Bakersfield Highland in the Division 2 quarterfinals.
Julian Diaz-Resendez, Pioneer Valley baseball
Daiz-Resendez drove in two runs to help the No. 4 Panthers to an 8-3 win over No. 5 Washington Union in the quarterfinals of Division 3.
Nasim Moody, Hancock track
Moody, a freshman from Philadelphia, earned fifth place at the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) State Championship at Modesto Junior College Saturday with a career best 7.05 meters.
Lylah Garcia, Orcutt Academy softball
The freshman right-hander pitched a one-hit complete game in the No. 3 Spartans' 9-3 win over No. 6 Tollhouse Sierra at Lakeview Junior High School in the Division 6 quarters.
Niko Peinado, St. Joseph baseball
Peinado threw a four-hit complete game and drove in a run in No. 7 St. Joseph's 5-0 win at No. 2 Kerman. The Knights broke open what had been a scoreless games with four runs in the sixth inning.
Jayson Rodriguez, St. Joseph baseball
Rodriguez went 3-for-3 with a double and scored a run for the Knights in their quarterfinal win.